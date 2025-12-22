Angel's DAVID Sets Milestones with $22 Million Domestic Box Office Opening: Highest-Grossing Faith-Based Animated Theatrical Opening of All Time

Company has Released Two of the Top Ten Highest-Grossing Animated Domestic Theatrical Releases of 2025

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel (NYSE: ANGX), a media and technology company guided by 1.6 million grassroots Angel Guild members championing values-driven stories, today announced that the company's animated musical DAVID grossed $22 million at the weekend domestic box office. This represents Angel's best theatrical opening in the company's history. In addition, DAVID has become the highest-grossing faith-based animated theatrical opening of all time, besting Angel's own The King of Kings earlier this year. Angel has now released two of the top ten highest-grossing animated domestic theatrical releases in 2025.

Below are milestones achieved by DAVID over the weekend:

Highest-grossing faith-based animated theatrical opening of all-time (surpassing Angel's own The King of Kings $19.4 and DreamWorks' Prince of Egypt )

(surpassing Angel's own $19.4 and DreamWorks' ) Best 3-day theatrical opening in Angel history (surpassing Sound of Freedom's $19.6 million 3-day opening)

(surpassing $19.6 million 3-day opening) Angel has now released two of the top ten highest-grossing animated domestic theatrical releases of 2025 (DAVID and The Kings of Kings, with $61 million)

DAVID, featuring music by multi-platinum artist Phil Wickham, has an impressive A CinemaScore and 98% Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score. The animated musical will be released in more than 42 international markets beginning this week.

"Families are searching for values-driven films that honor hope, and our Angel Guild members embraced DAVID from the very beginning," said Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical at Angel. "We greatly value the support of our outstanding exhibitors and look forward to a robust, extended theatrical run as this popular animated musical continues to warm hearts and inspire families this Christmas."

Earlier this year, Angel announced that it acquired the DAVID franchise and intellectual property in partnership with 2521 Entertainment. This included the animated musical film and accompanying five-part animated television series. The DAVID intellectual property is a long-term strategic asset for the company.

"King David – one of the greatest stories ever told – is powerfully reimagined for the big screen with this epic family musical," said David L. Hunt, Co-Founder and Chief Creative and Content Officer at 2521 Entertainment. "Kids will grow up fondly remembering how their parents took them to the theater to experience this film. Moments like these become family memories that can last a lifetime."

From the songs of his mother's heart to the whispers of a faithful God, David's story begins in quiet devotion. When the giant Goliath rises to terrorize a nation, a young shepherd armed with only a sling, a few stones, and unshakable faith steps forward. Pursued by power and driven by purpose, his journey tests the limits of loyalty, love, and courage – culminating in a battle not just for a crown, but for the soul of a kingdom.

In addition to DAVID, Angel's upcoming theatrical slate showcases a diverse range of stories and genres. Highlights include I Was A Stranger, a powerful tale of resilience and hope set against the backdrop of the Syrian Civil War and featured in more than 50 film festivals worldwide; Solo Mio, a heartwarming romantic comedy starring Kevin James, Kim Coates, Alyson Hannigan and Jonathan Roumie; and Young Washington, an epic biopic starring Kelsey Grammer, Mary-Louise Parker, and Sir Ben Kingsley – introducing William Franklyn-Miller – in the title role.

About Angel: Angel (NYSE: ANGX) is a media and technology company guided by 1.6 million grassroots Angel Guild paying members championing values-driven stories. Clearly expressing the kind of programming they crave, members of the Angel Guild act as virtual co-producers, greenlighting what films and television series get produced and distributed in theaters and on the Angel app. Propelled by this audience-first momentum, Angel has released more than 40 films and 20 television series that amplify light, including Sound of Freedom, which earned more than $250 million at the worldwide box office. The company also has more than 6 billion views of its Dry Bar Comedy franchise, which has attracted some of the world's best-known comedians. For more information, visit www.angel.com .

About 2521 Entertainment: Founded in 2023, 2521 Entertainment is a film production and finance company that is not just creating good art and entertainment; we are changing the culture through art and entertainment with stories that matter. Our credits include The King of Kings (Angel), the highest-grossing faith-based animated opening ever; Sound of Freedom (Angel), a $251M global hit; and House of David (The Wonder Project), Amazon Prime's top-ranked series. Some upcoming releases are Zero A.D., Reykjavik (Jeff Daniels, J.K. Simmons), and Runner (Alan Ritchson, Owen Wilson). https://2521entertainment.com/

About Sunrise Animation Studios: Sunrise Animation Studios is a Cape Town-based studio whose mission statement is "Inspire Through Story." Sunrise is an animation house with integrated teams across story, development, concept art, animation, modelling, surfacing, grooming, layout, dressing, lighting, composting, editing, foley, sound mixing, and score composition. For more information, visit https://www.sunriseproductions.tv/

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "would," "could," "estimate," or similar terms.

These statements include comments about the Company's strategy, business plans and future performance and are subject to risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

