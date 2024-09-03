ANGEL'S ENVY® AND THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION CELEBRATE A DECADE OF IMPACT WITH 11TH ANNUAL TOAST THE TREES INITIATIVE

Since the program's inception in 2014, ANGEL'S ENVY and the Arbor Day Foundation have replenished over 311,000 White Oak trees, which are estimated to prevent enough stormwater runoff to hydrate 213,710 people for a day, sequester 135,000 metric tons of CO2, and filter enough air to provide over 1.2 million people with breathable oxygen for a day over a projected 40-year period.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY®, the global brand that produces finished whiskeys at their Louisville-based distillery, and the Arbor Day Foundation , the world's largest member nonprofit dedicated to planting trees, enter their 11th year of partnership for the annual Toast the Trees initiative, celebrating over a decade of impact. Since the program's inception in 2014, ANGEL'S ENVY and the Arbor Day Foundation have planted over 311,000 White Oak trees. Based on 40-year estimates provided by the Arbor Day Foundation using the USDA Forest Service's i-Tree tools, these trees are projected to help avoid 17.5 million gallons of water runoff (enough water to hydrate 213,710 people for one day), sequester 135,000 metric tons of CO 2 , and remove 428 tons of air pollutants (filtering enough air to provide over 1.2 million people with breathable oxygen for a day). In Kentucky alone, more than 40,000 trees have been planted across 62 acres, leaving a lasting impact on this vital habitat.

Angel's Envy Toast the Trees 2024

"Working with the Arbor Day Foundation on the Toast the Trees initiative has been a remarkable journey ANGEL'S ENVY has been honored to be a part of," said Gigi DaDan, General Manager of ANGEL'S ENVY. "Over the past decade, we've supported the bourbon industry's need for a healthy White Oak population, and, most recently, helped local communities in dire need of trees in their city through our Urban Canopy restoration efforts. This program reflects our pride in being an American Whiskey brand made in the heart of downtown Louisville and we can't wait to see the kind of impact we will continue to build for years to come."

Each September, in honor of U.S. National Bourbon Heritage Month, Toast the Trees emphasizes the importance of planting trees, from urban canopy restoration to replenishing White Oak forests to support for a more sustainable future for all. Bourbon must legally be aged in new oak barrels, and the white oak tree is the most common type harvested for North American cooperages. Each white oak tree yields between one and three barrels and takes about 70 years to mature.

"For more than a decade, ANGEL'S ENVY has shown a deep commitment to the transformative power of trees," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Through our partnership, we've witnessed firsthand how trees can drive positive change, from revitalizing forests to enhancing urban communities. We're grateful to work alongside this team of forward-thinking leaders and we're excited to continue this meaningful work together."

As the Toast the Trees program enters its 11th year, ANGEL'S ENVY will continue to support the replenishment of America's White Oak population through reforestation efforts and by planting native trees in urban communities. ANGEL'S ENVY is also encouraging supporters to donate to the Arbor Day Foundation.

In 2023, ANGEL'S ENVY expanded Toast the Trees to include urban tree canopy restoration efforts . This year, tree plantings will continue in Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Louisville, KY; Nashville, TN; Indianapolis, IN; Denver, CO; Sacramento, CA; Charleston, SC; New York, NY; and Phoenix, AZ throughout the fall.

ABOUT ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a global brand that produces finished whiskeys at their Louisville, Kentucky-based distillery. Founded in 2010, ANGEL'S ENVY was among the first American whiskey producers to employ a secondary finishing process broadly across its portfolio. Today, each of its award-winning whiskeys are finished in hand-selected barrels to add a distinct layer of flavor and complexity, and the ANGEL'S ENVY team continues to produce several highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its distillery at 500 East Main Street in 2016, making it the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. In June 2022, ANGEL'S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its distillery, doubling annual guest capacity.

ANGEL'S ENVY is available in all 50 U.S. states and several international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

ABOUT THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners, and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org .

