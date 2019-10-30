ANGEL'S ENVY® Announces Limited-Edition Release Of 2019 Cask Strength Bourbon Finished In Port Barrels

Each year, as part of the ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength program, generations of the Henderson family work together to select a handful of truly remarkable barrels of ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels from their rickhouse that are put through a lengthy finishing process in Portuguese port wine casks. The Henderson family started the ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength program in 2012 when Wes Henderson, his son Kyle, and Wes' father, the late Lincoln Henderson, first selected the exceptional barrels that are put through the extended aging process. That inaugural expression was declared the "best spirit in the world" by journalist, critic and spirits consultant F. Paul Pacult in his 2013 Spirit Journal.

"Our annual ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength Bourbon release started in 2012 with my father Lincoln, my son Kyle and me, and it has gone on to become a tradition in our family," said Wes Henderson, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-founder of ANGEL'S ENVY. "Each year's hand-selected Cask Strength Bourbon is a little bit different, and we're excited for our fans, who we consider part of our own family, to experience this year's release and take part in this tradition with us for the eighth year."

ANGEL'S ENVY 2019 Cask Strength Bourbon Finished in Port Barrels offers notes of honey, apple, butterscotch, toffee and mellow vanilla, as well as hints of oak and toast. On the nose, notes of honeyed apple, peach, apricot and overripe banana are present, along with black tea, toasted oak with a slight char and faint floral notes. The medium-length finish includes pleasant tannin notes trailing into black tea. ANGEL'S ENVY recommends sipping ANGEL'S ENVY 2019 Cask Strength Bourbon Finished in Port Barrels neat or with a splash of water to release its flavor nuances.

ANGEL'S ENVY 2019 Cask Strength Bourbon Finished in Port Barrels is available in AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MO, NJ, NV, NH, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, TX, WA, Washington D.C. and Domestic Military. Suggested retail price for a 750mL bottle, which may vary by market, is $199.99.

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is the culmination of the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson's storied, 40-year career and his son Wes Henderson's desire to create a premium bourbon that embodied his family's deep-rooted passion and knowledge of the industry.

Driven by a craftsman's desire to improve upon his life's work, Lincoln came out of retirement with Wes to create a whiskey masterpiece that would carry on his family's name and legacy — ANGEL'S ENVY.

ANGEL'S ENVY continues to run as a family venture to this day. Wes' sons, Kyle and Andrew, are both an integral part of the company's operation where they serve as Production Manager and Lead Distillery Operator, respectively.

In addition to the flagship Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Barrels, the company offers ANGEL'S ENVY Rye Finished in Rum Barrels and ANGEL's ENVY Cask Strength Bourbon Finished in Port Barrels. Each Expression exhibits a passion for experimenting outside of the conventional, producing unique whiskey steeped in tradition, but with an unexpected finish.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened its new distillery and brand home in 2016. Located at 500 East Main Street, the distillery is the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. The distillery houses all operations from the milling of grains to blending and bottling on site. The gift shop and The Finishing Room tasting experience add to the distillery tour, offering guests a uniquely personal experience in Louisville and the Bourbon Trail.

