Angel's Envy Debuts 2026 Cask Strength Dual Release Featuring Annual Bourbon and First-Ever Age-Stated Rye

Angel's Envy Cask Strength Bourbon

Released once per year, Angel's Envy Cask Strength expressions are reserved for the most exceptional barrels. The 2026 Cask Strength Bourbon, bottled at 117.8 proof, is crafted through a Solera-inspired process, in which each release builds upon those in the past. This year's bourbon blends together Angel's Envy's oldest Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey before being double matured, finishing for an extended period of up to three years in Ruby Port barrels.

"This year's Cask Strength Bourbon represents the next chapter in our Solera journey," said Owen Martin, Master Distiller at Angel's Envy. "Since each release builds on the one before it, we're able to create a bourbon with real depth and continuity; something that evolves rather than resets. The extended finishing in Ruby Port barrels enhances both structure and richness, resulting in a bold, layered expression that's powerful, polished, and distinctly Angel's Envy."

Angel's Envy 10-Year Cask Strength Rye

The second expression marks a defining milestone in the brand's rye innovation. While Angel's Envy introduced a Cask Strength Rye in 2023, the 10-Year Cask Strength Rye is its first age-stated rye at cask strength. Bottled at 111.6 proof, the whiskey begins as Straight Rye distilled in 2013 and 2015, and aged in new charred American oak, before being double matured in Caribbean rum casks for up to four years. The rye is aged for a combined total of at least ten years. This extended finishing enhances the rye's natural spice with layers of sweetness, richness, and complexity, resulting in a bold and rare expression that reflects both patience and craft.

"Since launching our first Cask Strength Rye in 2023, we've consistently heard from consumers eager for its return," Martin added. "With the 10-Year Cask Strength Rye, we wanted to take that enthusiasm further by introducing an age statement. Aged in both oak and Caribbean rum barrels for a combined ten years, this whiskey wasn't made to meet a deadline; it was made to exceed expectations, reflecting the time, intention, and evolution behind every detail while staying true to our finishing-forward philosophy."

With the new Cask Strength Dual Release, Angel's Envy continues to push the boundaries of finishing while honoring the patience and precision required to craft whiskeys of exceptional character.

The 2026 Angel's Envy Cask Strength Bourbon will be available at a suggested retail price of $249.99 per 750ml bottle, with approximately 20,640 bottles released nationwide and an additional 1,446 bottles available internationally.

The Angel's Envy 10-Year Cask Strength Rye will be offered at a suggested retail price of $269.99 per 750ml bottle and will be more limited, with approximately 10,800 bottles available exclusively in the U.S.

Both releases will be presented in premium box packaging and will be available for purchase beginning April 17, 2026. The packaging reflects the spirit of the Cask Strength Series, celebrating how far the brand has come and how far it's willing to go. Each release is presented in a decorative box designed specifically for that expression, highlighting the series' evolution and emphasizing that every release builds on the last, refined by time.

For more information, visit www.angelsenvy.com or follow @angelsenvy on Instagram.

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ABOUT ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a global brand that produces finished whiskeys at their Louisville, Kentucky-based distillery. Founded in 2010, ANGEL'S ENVY was among the first American whiskey producers to employ a secondary finishing process broadly across its portfolio. Today, each of its award-winning whiskeys are finished in hand-selected barrels to add a distinct layer of flavor and complexity, and the ANGEL'S ENVY team continues to produce several highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels, a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks, and a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in a blend of Hungarian, Chinkapin, and French Oak Barrels – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its distillery at 500 East Main Street in 2016, making it the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. In June 2022, ANGEL'S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its distillery, doubling annual guest capacity.

ANGEL'S ENVY is available in all 50 U.S. states and several international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

© 2026. ANGEL'S ENVY, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE ANGEL WINGS LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS.

BOTTLED BY LOUISVILLE DISTILLING COMPANY, LOUISVILLE, KY. KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY FINISHED IN PORT WINE BARRELS – 58.9% ALC. BY VOL. STRAIGHT RYE WHISKEY FINISHED IN CARIBBEAN RUM CASKS – 55.8% ALC. BY VOL.

SOURCE Angel's Envy