ANGEL'S ENVY® DEBUTS "WORTH THE ENVY" CAMPAIGN, INSPIRING OTHERS TO REVERE TRADITION, EMBRACE PROGRESS, AND REIMAGINE THE EXPECTED

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY®, the global brand that produces finished whiskeys at their Louisville-based distillery, announces its new campaign, "Worth The Envy." Launching across the U.S., the TV, digital, social, and multimedia campaign launches to motivate people everywhere to raise the bar. As a brand at the forefront of the whiskey industry, ANGEL'S ENVY is on a mission to transcend and reimagine the category by breaking out of the traditional norms.

Inspired by the brand's name and origin story, ANGEL'S ENVY's "Worth The Envy" campaign redefines envy as a virtue. It positions envy as a positive; a catalyst to create enviable moments in their lives as a source of influence to reimagine what people expect from bourbon and to challenge the category standard.

"At ANGEL'S ENVY, we pride ourselves in our innovative nature and origin. We were one of the first distillers ever to bring secondary finishing to the bourbon industry at a time when it was considered a somewhat radical and visionary concept," said Maria Dao, North America Marketing Director, ANGEL'S ENVY. "Worth the Envy strives to bend how people think about bourbon."

"Worth The Envy" premieres with a 30-second spot that takes viewers on a thrilling "pursuit of envy" through a diverse cast of characters and unexpected locations. A bottle of ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels is the hero, guiding the crowd around a vibrant hotel hallway, through an intimate loft space, and a chic pool party. The spot culminates at a sunset beach soiree, where the bottle and a cocktail are sitting heroically on the table before being picked up, leaving the audience guessing where ANGEL'S ENVY will take them next.

"When we think of bourbon, it's typically driven by moody and isolating environments, limited cocktail offerings, and enjoyed primarily by aficionados," said Bruno Luglio, Executive Creative Director at Sid Lee, the brand's creative agency of record. "By embracing ANGEL'S ENVY's rule-bending ethos, we were inspired to create a campaign that's as exciting, inclusive, and progressive as ANGEL'S ENVY itself -- and captured an opportunity to flip perceptions of envy - and bourbon - and reimagine it as a motivation to raise the bar."

The new campaign will air the 30-second spot and cut down 15-second spots on NBC Sports and The Golf Channel, and on premium streaming services Hulu and Peacock.

For more information on ANGEL'S ENVY's "Worth The Envy" campaign, visit https://angelsenvy.com or on Instagram (@angelsenvy). Please drink responsibly.

Spark Plug Cocktail Recipe

Mix up a delicious twist on the classic Espresso Martini Cocktail with ANGEL'S ENVY, as seen in the spot:

1 ½ parts ANGEL'S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels

1 part Vanilla Liqueur

2 parts Espresso

Add all ingredients into a shaker tin. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with three coffee beans or grated cinnamon.

ABOUT ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a global brand that produces finished whiskeys at their Louisville, Kentucky-based distillery. Founded in 2010, ANGEL'S ENVY was among the first American whiskey producers to employ a secondary finishing process broadly across its portfolio. Today, each of its award-winning whiskeys are finished in hand-selected barrels to add a distinct layer of flavor and complexity, and the ANGEL'S ENVY team continues to produce several highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its Brand Home at 500 East Main Street in 2016, making it the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. In June 2022, ANGEL'S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its Brand Home, doubling annual guest capacity.

ANGEL'S ENVY is available in all 50 U.S. states and several international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

