ANGEL'S ENVY OFFERS THE PERFECT FINISHING TOUCH TO YOUR GIFT THIS VALENTINE'S DAY WITH A ONE-OF-A-KIND GREETING CARD

Now through February 6, fans can order custom, complimentary greeting cards online featuring a watercolor portrait of their loved ones while supplies last

In NYC during Valentine's Week, fans can visit select locations for a watercolor portrait of them and their loved one, bottle engravings, and a personalized poem by the Poet's Society of New York

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY®, the Louisville-based distiller that produces finished whiskeys, is introducing a unique way to infuse a personal touch into your Valentine's Day gift. By providing a skilled watercolorist to craft a complimentary custom image of you and your loved one this Valentine's Day, ANGEL'S ENVY is going beyond the customary greeting card and creating a keepsake "worth the envy."

Now through February 6, fans across the U.S. can visit the ANGEL'S ENVY website to claim their complimentary personalized watercolor card created by artist Kristen Baker. The offer is extremely limited, as Kristen hand-makes every unique portrait herself. Upon submitting their information and uploading the desired image for the card, fans will receive an email confirmation indicating that their order has been accepted and is on its way.

"ANGEL'S ENVY is a brand known for bringing secondary finishing to the forefront of bourbon in the U.S.," said Andrew Mondzelewski, Marketing Director at ANGEL'S ENVY. "To that end, a personalized greeting card makes for a perfect finishing touch when paired with a bottle of ANGEL'S ENVY for our fans to celebrate their loved one this Valentine's Day."

For those in New York City during the week of Valentine's Day, visitors purchasing an ANGEL'S ENVY bottle or enjoying an ANGEL'S ENVY cocktail at select locations will be eligible to receive a personalized greeting card. Kristen Baker will be present to craft a watercolor portrait and engrave a special message on their bottle of ANGEL'S ENVY*. As an added offering, ANGEL'S ENVY will feature a poet from The Poetry Society of New York, equipped with a vintage typewriter to compose a heartfelt poem created about their loved one, enhancing the sentiment of their one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day gift.

Participating locations include:

  • The Parlour Room (70 W 36th St. #1A, New York, NY 10018)
  • Refinery Rooftop (163 W 38th St, New York, NY 10018)
  • Bowery & Vine Wine & Spirits (269 Bowery, New York, NY 10002)
    • *ANGEL'S ENVY bottles available for purchase

ABOUT ANGEL'S ENVY
ANGEL'S ENVY is a Louisville, Kentucky-based distiller that produces finished whiskeys. Founded in 2010, ANGEL'S ENVY was among the first American whiskey producers to employ a secondary finishing process broadly across its portfolio. Today, each of its award-winning whiskeys are finished in hand-selected barrels to add a distinct layer of flavor and complexity, and the ANGEL'S ENVY team continues to produce several highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its Brand Home at 500 East Main Street in 2016, making it the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. In June 2022, ANGEL'S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its Brand Home, doubling annual guest capacity.

ANGEL'S ENVY is available in all 50 U.S. states and several international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

HEAVEN CAN WAIT. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.
©2024. ANGEL'S ENVY, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE ANGEL WINGS LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. BOTTLED BY LOUISVILLE DISTILLING COMPANY, LOUISVILLE, KY. KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY FINISHED IN PORT WINE BARRELS – 43.3% ALC. BY VOL.

