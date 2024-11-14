ANGEL'S ENVY® RELEASES 13TH ANNUAL CASK STRENGTH BOURBON - INTRODUCING NEW TWIST WITH ADDED TAWNY PORT FINISH

Beginning in December, just 23,196 bottles of ANGEL'S ENVY 2024 Cask Strength Bourbon will be available for purchase nationwide in the U.S., at the distillery in downtown Louisville, and on angelsenvy.com (for delivery in select markets).

The previous bourbon releases from the highly acclaimed and award-winning Cask Strength program have featured Angel's Envy's traditional Ruby Port Wine finish. This year's annual release offers a new spin by introducing a Tawny Port Wine finish blended with the traditional Ruby Port Wine finish to create a bourbon with extraordinary depth.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY®, the global brand that produces finished whiskeys at their Louisville-based distillery, today announced its 13th annual Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels. This year's release offers a new spin on the traditional annual release by introducing a Tawny Port Wine finish blended with the traditional Ruby Port Wine finish.

"I'm excited to continue evolving what fans can expect from the ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength Program in new yet familiar ways," said Owen Martin, Master Distiller at ANGEL'S ENVY. "This year's Cask Strength Bourbon not only honors the familiar flavors our fans love but also adds another layer of complexity with the Tawny finish. It's a great example of our vision for innovation, staying true to our roots while striving to provide a fresh perspective on our cherished whiskeys and American Whiskey overall."

ANGELS' ENVY'S highly acclaimed and award-winning Cask Strength program is a longstanding tradition for the team where, each year, exceptional barrels from its rickhouses are hand-selected for an extended finishing process. This particular aging process imparts distinct characteristics to each release, resulting in a unique nose, palate, and finish. In addition to the Cask Strength Bourbon, last year, the program debuted the first-ever multi-award-winning Cask Strength Rye , further expanding the brand's innovative portfolio.

Master Distiller Owen Martin and the best-in-class production team blended the mellow finish from Tawny Port barrels with the base bourbon's heat to integrate seamlessly with the trademark Ruby Port, crafting a rich and complex profile that honors the Cask Strength tradition. The robust oak and toffee from the bourbon harmonize with the hallmark Ruby Port character, while Tawny Port adds a nutty, caramelized fruit quality that bridges the two flavors. Using the Solera Method for the first time at ANGEL'S ENVY, they created a continuous aging process that ensures consistent flavor, resulting in a bourbon of extraordinary depth.

The 13th annual ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength Bourbon offers caramelized notes of brown sugar and butterscotch, evolving into stone fruit, pear, and spice. The palate features crisp apple crumble and buttery pie crust, balanced with darker notes of chocolate, oak, and cinnamon honey, both nutty and floral. The finish is pleasant and enduring, with oak tannins mingling with rich port and bright fruits for a sweet and spiced finale. ANGEL'S ENVY recommends enjoying ANGEL'S ENVY 2024 Cask Strength Bourbon neat.

ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels (118.8-proof; 59.4% ABV) will have 23,196 bottles available for purchase nationwide in the U.S. and on angelsenvy.com (for delivery in select markets) beginning in December at a suggested retail price of $229.99 (on-shelf price may vary by market). Consumers can also purchase ANGEL'S ENVY 2024 Cask Strength Bourbon at the distillery in downtown Louisville beginning November 21 at 9 am ET, where Master Distiller Owen Martin will be on-site to sign bottles. Each bottle will feature a sophisticated design with embossed wings, gold foil labels, and an engraved cork metal medallion, making it a memorable choice for both savoring and gifting.

For more information and purchasing details, visit https://angelsenvy.com or on Instagram, @angelsenvy .

ABOUT ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a global brand that produces finished whiskeys at their Louisville, Kentucky-based distillery. Founded in 2010, ANGEL'S ENVY was among the first American whiskey producers to employ a secondary finishing process broadly across its portfolio. Today, each of its award-winning whiskeys are finished in hand-selected barrels to add a distinct layer of flavor and complexity, and the ANGEL'S ENVY team continues to produce several highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels, a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks, and a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in a blend of Hungarian, Chinkapin, and French Oak Barrels – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its distillery at 500 East Main Street in 2016, making it the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. In June 2022, ANGEL'S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its distillery, doubling annual guest capacity.

ANGEL'S ENVY is available in all 50 U.S. states and several international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

