ANGEL'S ENVY® Releases Limited-Edition 2020 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In Port Barrels In All 50 States

"My boys and I look forward to working together to release our Cask Strength whiskey to bookend each year – it's our family tradition that lets us both reflect on and celebrate our growth." Said Wes Henderson, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of ANGEL'S ENVY. "Many of our fans have made it their own tradition to hunt down and collect our annual Cask Strength release, or give it as a special gift over the holidays, so we're especially excited that folks in all 50 states will get the opportunity to track down one of 2020's special bottles."

The Angel's Envy Cask Strength program started in 2012 when Wes Henderson, along with his father, the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson, and his eldest son Kyle Henderson, first selected a handful of exceptional barrels to put through the extended finishing process in Portuguese port wine casks. The tradition has been carried forward by Wes and his sons each year since, and ANGEL'S ENVY's Cask Strength releases have received recognition and numerous awards and accolades from reviewers, critics and journalists across the industry.

On the nose, ANGEL'S ENVY 2020 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Barrels offers notes of apricot and plums, baking spices, brown sugar, vanilla, oak and leather. Bing cherry is heavy on the nose and carries through to the taste. On the palate, the juicy Bing cherries shine through, along with notes of salted chocolate, orange peel and some cedar. The bourbon has a tannic finish that's complemented by citrus, is not bitter or too drying and lingers at the back of the mouth. ANGEL'S ENVY recommends sipping ANGEL'S ENVY 2020 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Barrels neat.

Suggested retail price for a 750mL bottle, which may vary by market, is $199.99. For more information about ANGEL'S ENVY 2020 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Barrels, please visit www.angelsenvy.com/whiskey/cask-strength and to purchase ANGEL'S ENVY glassware, bar tools and more, please visit shop.angelsenvy.com .

About ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys. Co-founded in 2010 by the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, it began as a passion project that combined their family's deep-rooted passion for and knowledge of the industry with an innovative outlook on bourbon making and finishing. Today, Wes Henderson and his sons Kyle, Andrew, Connor and Spencer Henderson continue the family legacy, working together to produce ANGEL'S ENVY's core offerings – Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its distillery in 2016 – it was the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville and is located at 500 East Main Street. The company distributes to all 50 U.S. states and several select international markets as of February 2020. ANGEL'S ENVY is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

For more information, please visit us at www.angelsenvy.com , or on:

Facebook: facebook.com/AngelsEnvyBourbon or facebook.com/TourAngelsEnvy

Twitter: @angels_envy

Instagram: @angelsenvy

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

©2020. Angel's Envy is a registered trademark. Bottled by Louisville Distilling Company, Louisville, KY. 2020 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Barrels – 60.2% Alc. By Vol.

SOURCE ANGEL'S ENVY

Related Links

https://www.angelsenvy.com/

