Credentialing connects more Hudson Valley families with dual-accredited Dementia and Parkinson's care through CareScout's national quality network.

PEEKSKILL, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare, a New York State-licensed homecare provider specializing in Dementia care, Parkinson's care, and advanced aging-in-place support, announced it has joined the CareScout Quality Network, a national network of credentialed home care and senior living providers operated by CareScout, a Genworth Financial company.

Angels on Call Homecare Joins CareScout Quality Network, Expanding Access to Specialized Dementia and Parkinson's Care Across New York's Hudson Valley

CareScout's Credentials Committee confirmed that Angels on Call Homecare met or exceeded the network's quality standards following a comprehensive review spanning licensure, insurance, financial stability, regulatory compliance, staffing, training, operational policy, and person-centered care practices—giving families throughout the Hudson Valley another trusted point of confidence when choosing care at home.

Membership connects Angels on Call Homecare with families using CareScout's national care-finder directory, including long-term care insurance policyholders exploring home care options. Eligible CareScout members may also access preferred pricing through participating network providers.

"When I read CareScout's vision for creating a new ecosystem of support for aging adults, I immediately knew we shared the same mission. It's the same philosophy driving Aging in Place — Redefined and our specialized Dementia and Parkinson's care at home programs. Joining the CareScout Quality Network is another step toward raising the standard of specialized care at home," said Eric Dalton, VP of Operations at Angels on Call Homecare.

The credentialing builds on a foundation of clinical specialization rare within the homecare industry. Angels on Call Homecare is the first homecare provider in the United States accredited in Certified Parkinson's Disease Care (CPDC), the first dual-accredited provider in America in both Dementia and Parkinson's care, and an Age-Friendly Health System — Committed to Care Excellence. These distinctions reflect the organization's continued investment in clinical excellence, innovation, and evidence-informed care that helps older adults remain safe, independent, and engaged in the place they call home.

That commitment to specialized care begins with RN Case Manager oversight on every care team, paired with two internal training programs—Memory Care Angels (MCA) for Dementia-focused Care Professionals and Neuro-Mobility Angels (NMA) for Parkinson's-focused movement support—designed to deliver specialized skills beyond traditional homecare training.

"This recognition reflects the work our team performs every day," said Robert Dalton, CEO of Angels on Call Homecare. "Our nurses, Care Professionals, and leadership are committed to continually advancing education, innovation, and person-centered care so every family receives the support they deserve. We're proud to join a network that shares those values."

Joining the CareScout Quality Network represents another milestone in Angels on Call Homecare's mission to redefine specialized care at home through RN-led care planning, advanced clinical education, and person-centered Dementia and Parkinson's care. The organization's Aging in Place — Redefined educational platform further extends that mission by equipping families with practical education, trusted guidance, and innovative resources long before a crisis occurs.

About Angels on Call Homecare

Founded in 2005, Angels on Call Homecare is a New York State-licensed provider specializing in Dementia, Parkinson's disease, nursing, live-in, and aging-in-place care throughout New York's Hudson Valley. The organization is the first U.S. homecare provider accredited in Certified Parkinson's Disease Care (CPDC), the first dual-accredited provider in Dementia and Parkinson's care, a Parkinson's Foundation Community Partner in Parkinson's Care (CPPC), an Age-Friendly Health System — Committed to Care Excellence, a CareScout Quality Network provider, and home to an Alzheimer's Association-recognized Dementia training program. Learn more at angelsoncallinc.com and hub.aginginplaceredefined.com.

Contact:

Rob Dalton

[email protected]

(248) 794-7135

SOURCE Angels on Call Homecare