Angels on Call Homecare's 2026 Caring SuperStar Recognition Reflects the Impact of Its Specialized Dementia & Parkinson's Care Programs

National recognition reflects the meaningful impact the organization's specialized Dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease care programs are making on client satisfaction, family experience, and quality of life throughout the Hudson Valley and greater New York region.

In one of the nation's most competitive homecare markets, only a small percentage of licensed providers earn Caring.com's multi-year SuperStar distinction for sustained family satisfaction and service excellence — a reflection of the meaningful impact Angels on Call Homecare's specialized Dementia and Parkinson's care programs continue to make for families navigating complex conditions at home.

PEEKSKILL, N.Y., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare has been named a 2026 Caring SuperStar by Caring.com, a national distinction awarded to homecare providers demonstrating sustained excellence through verified client and family reviews over multiple years.

The recognition places Angels on Call Homecare among a select group of highly rated providers recognized nationally for exceptional service quality, compassionate care delivery, and long-term family trust.

Angels on Call Homecare recognized as 2026 Caring SuperStar

Founded in 2005, the organization has become nationally recognized for redefining what specialized homecare can look like through advanced caregiver training, RN-led clinical oversight, relationship-centered care, and structured Dementia and Parkinson's programs focused on preserving dignity, purpose, and quality of life at home.

Angels on Call Homecare became the first homecare agency in the U.S. Accredited in Certified in Parkinson's Disease Care (CPDC™) through PMD Alliance and is among the first homecare providers in the nation accredited in Dementia Care. The organization also holds the Age-Friendly Health System designation through the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI).

Its specialized programs include Memory Care Angels™ for Dementia and Alzheimer's care, Neuro-Mobility Angels™ for Parkinson's support, and proprietary frameworks such as the H.A.L.O. Method™ and A.N.G.E.L.S. Approach™ — systems designed to help Care Professionals understand not only the condition, but the individual living with it.

Rather than approaching homecare as task-based support, the organization emphasizes continuity, meaningful engagement, emotional connection, non-pharmacological interventions, and highly personalized care strategies tailored to each client's cognitive, emotional, physical, and behavioral needs.

"Families navigating Dementia or Parkinson's disease are not simply looking for someone to assist with daily tasks," said Eric Dalton, Vice President of Angels on Call Homecare. "They are looking for guidance, structure, understanding, and a care team capable of navigating incredibly complex moments with both clinical skill and genuine human connection. Our mission has always been to build a model of care that helps people remain safe, understood, purposeful, and truly seen at home. This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the voices and experiences of the families who placed their trust in us during some of the most difficult moments of their lives."

"We have always believed that compassionate care and clinical excellence should go hand in hand," said Robert Dalton, CEO/CFO of Angels on Call Homecare. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our nurses, staff, and Care Professionals who consistently show up with empathy, professionalism, and a deep commitment to improving quality of life for the individuals and families we serve."

As the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, Dementia, and Parkinson's disease continues to rise nationwide, Angels on Call Homecare remains focused on advancing specialized home-based care models that allow more individuals to age in place safely and with dignity.

About Angels on Call Homecare

Angels on Call Homecare is a New York-based homecare organization nationally recognized for specializing in advanced Dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease care at home. Serving families throughout the Hudson Valley and greater New York region since 2005

www.angelsoncallinc.com | 845-628-2255 | [email protected]

Contact:

Name: Rob Dalton

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (248) 794-7135

SOURCE Angels on Call Homecare