Angels on Call Homecare Vice President recognized with the 2026 914INC. Wunderkind Award and Hudson Valley's Top Forty Under 40 Mover & Shaker Award for emerging leadership and a mission to elevate aging at home

PEEKSKILL, N.Y., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when families across America are searching for better ways to support loved ones living with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, Parkinson's disease, and other complex aging needs, one Hudson Valley leader is being recognized for his leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing person-centered care.

Eric J. Dalton Receives Dual Leadership Honors for Innovation, Vision, and Community Impact

Angels on Call Homecare proudly announces that Eric J. Dalton, Vice President and Health Services Administrator, has received two distinguished leadership honors: the 2026 914INC. Wunderkind Award and the Hudson Valley's Top Forty Under 40 Mover & Shaker Award.

The 914INC. Wunderkind Award recognizes exceptional Westchester professionals age 35 and under demonstrating leadership, innovation, and meaningful impact early in their careers. The Top Forty Under 40 Mover & Shaker Award celebrates the Hudson Valley's emerging leaders whose professional achievements and community contributions are shaping the future across industries.

Robert Dalton, CEO of Angels on Call Homecare, said, "Eric has never been motivated by recognition. He is motivated by creating meaningful change for families navigating some of life's most difficult moments. These honors reflect his vision, relentless work ethic, and unwavering belief that compassionate, innovative care can change lives."

For Dalton, the recognition reflects something far greater than personal achievement.

"For too long, aging has been viewed as something we manage instead of something we honor," said Dalton. "The next generation of care cannot simply focus on helping people live longer—it must focus on protecting the identity, independence, memories, movement, relationships, and purpose that make life worth living."

As Vice President of Angels on Call Homecare, Dalton has helped guide the organization's evolution beyond traditional homecare by advancing specialized care models centered on clinical excellence, caregiver education, innovation, and individualized support.

His leadership has contributed to specialized programs for individuals living with dementia, Parkinson's disease, and other complex conditions while promoting an approach that recognizes each person's history, strengths, routines, and goals, not simply their diagnosis.

Under Dalton's leadership, Angels on Call Homecare has expanded specialized programs and educational resources designed to help more individuals age safely and meaningfully at home.

The organization has achieved nationally recognized milestones, including becoming the first healthcare organization in New York accredited in dementia care and the first homecare agency in the United States to earn Certified Parkinson Disease Care (CPDC) accreditation, reinforcing its commitment to advancing specialized dementia and Parkinson's care. These achievements position Angels on Call Homecare as the only dual-accredited homecare provider in the nation.

Dalton is also the founder of Aging in Place — Redefined, an educational initiative that helps families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals rethink what is possible throughout the aging journey by emphasizing dignity, purpose, independence, and quality of life.

"Awards recognize what has been accomplished," Dalton added. "Leadership is measured by what happens next. If these honors inspire us to keep raising the standard for what families should expect from care at home, then they will have served a purpose."

About Angels on Call Homecare

Angels on Call Homecare is a New York State licensed homecare agency serving families throughout the Hudson Valley with companion care, PCA, HHA, CNA, nursing, live-in care, specialized dementia care, Parkinson's care, and personalized in-home services. Through compassion, innovation, education, and clinical excellence, Angels on Call Homecare is committed to helping older adults live safely, independently, and with dignity at home.

Contact:

Rob Dalton

[email protected]

(248) 794-7135

SOURCE Angels on Call Homecare