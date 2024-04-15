Angels on Call Homecare Receives Best of Home Care ®-- 2024 Leader in Experience Award

PEEKSKILL, N.Y., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare has received the distinguished Best of Home Care 2024 — Leader in Experience Award from HCP, an independent experience management company in the home care industry. The Leader in Experience award is the highest recognition granted by HCP to home care businesses based on caregiver and client satisfaction ratings. As a Leader in Experience, Angels on Call Homecare is recognized among the top 10% of home care providers nationwide participating in the HCP Experience Management Program. In addition, Leaders in Experience must also have earned both Best of Home Care's Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice for the year.

We are absolutely delighted to have been recognized with these awards," expressed CEO, Robert Dalton. "This achievement is a testament to our agency's unwavering dedication to the families we support and showcases the immense compassion and expertise of our caregivers and nurses.

This accomplishment demonstrates Angels on Call Homecare's proven dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. Before qualifying for this award, for 12 consecutive months, 10% of Angels on Call Homecare's clients and caregivers were interviewed by HCP. They had to maintain an average Overall Quality score of 8.9 or higher. The Angels on Call Homecare management team utilized the feedback from these surveys to set goals to reach the highest level of experience possible.

"It's a testament that my family's commitment and investment into the idea that reimagining the way dementia and memory care is delivered, does in fact have a positive impact for the families, clients, and our caregivers! Receiving the recognition of being in the top 10% of home care companies nationally proves that when you invest into R&D and implement innovative techniques combined with the necessary resources (training, devices, tools etc.) caregivers and clients will rediscover what brings passion and purpose," says Eric Dalton, Vice President.

The Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. HCP believes acknowledging providers allows families to recognize and confidently choose a home care provider. Angels on Call Homecare has worked to provide and prioritize outstanding experiences for their clients and employees, and their work has not gone unnoticed. This award recognizes their efforts and gives them proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers.

About Angels on Call Homecare

Angels on Call Homecare is a home healthcare agency providing compassionate care to individuals in the comfort of their own homes and an outstanding experience for caregivers. They offer services that allow their clients to maintain independence and dignity as they age or recover from illness. To learn more, visit https://angelsoncallinc.com.

About HCP

HCP is known industry-wide for its Benchmarking Report and Best of Home Care awards, HCP is redefining the future of home care. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/ .

