The Homecare Agency Training Caregivers With AI and Virtual Reality Just Won Two Awards -- and It's Redefining What Dementia and Parkinson's Care at Home Looks Like

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare, the only healthcare provider in the United States holding dual accreditations in both dementia and Parkinson's care, has been named Best Employee Training Program in the 2026 Hudson Valley Community Choice Awards — its second win this year, following Best Home Healthcare Services — for a workforce development model that is beginning to look less like traditional caregiver training and more like a next-generation clinical preparation system.

That recognition means something different here than it would at a conventional homecare agency.

Angels on Call Homecare has spent years building what may be the most advanced specialized care model for dementia and Parkinson's disease operating in the home today — combining dual national accreditation, RN-led clinical oversight, proprietary frameworks, and a training system now powered by virtual reality and emerging artificial intelligence. The community just voted to recognize it. The industry should be paying attention.

At the center of that model is the Memory Care Angels (MCA) Training Program — an immersive, outcomes-driven curriculum built for the realities of advanced dementia and Parkinson's care at home. Where most caregiver training focuses on tasks, MCA focuses on understanding: behavioral decoding, communication breakdown, cognitive and motor change, and real-time de-escalation across conditions including Alzheimer's disease, Lewy body dementia, frontotemporal dementia, vascular dementia, and Parkinson's disease dementia.

Training includes two days of structured in-person education — lecture, discussion, competency reinforcement, and formal exams — followed by simulation-based preparation using experiential tools, including virtual reality, that place Care Professionals into realistic dementia and Parkinson's scenarios before those moments happen in someone's home.

Now, the organization is pushing further.

Angels on Call Homecare is actively exploring how artificial intelligence can strengthen that training infrastructure — including adaptive educational content calibrated to individual skill level, AI-powered skills inference to surface training gaps, and AI-driven roleplay simulation designed to prepare Care Professionals for high-stakes behavioral situations with greater consistency, depth, and real-world readiness.

"We're honored this award recognizes the power of training, because training is where quality begins — but it can't stand still," said Eric Dalton, Vice President of Operations. "We're looking at how AI can make training more adaptive, personalized, and realistic — from identifying skill gaps to creating simulation-based preparation for complex dementia and Parkinson's scenarios. We believe this is the next evolution in how specialized care is prepared for and delivered."

That ambition is grounded in clinical credentials few homecare agencies can match. Angels on Call Homecare is the first healthcare organization in New York and among the first homecare providers in the U.S. accredited in dementia care and the first homecare agency in the United States accredited in Certified Parkinson's Disease Care (CPDC™) through PMD Alliance — distinctions that have directly shaped its training philosophy and every clinical standard it operates by.

"Strong training systems create stronger outcomes," said Robert Dalton, CEO/CFO. "When workforce development is paired with intelligent tools that improve readiness and consistency, you build a model that is higher quality, more scalable, and more resilient — for every person we care for."

The Hudson Valley Community Choice Awards are determined by public vote, reflecting community trust earned through demonstrated impact. With two recognitions in 2026, Angels on Call Homecare continues to define what specialized dementia and Parkinson's care at home can look like — and what the workforce delivering it must be prepared to do.

To learn more, visit www.angelsoncallinc.com and www.aginginplaceredefined.com

Contact:

Rob Dalton

(248) 794-7135

[email protected]

SOURCE Angels on Call Homecare