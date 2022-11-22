Angelus Direct has the perfect DIY custom holiday craft

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Angelus Direct the motto is 'create what you can't have,' and this holiday-themed leather coaster craft by customizer Sophie Saldana is a great example. If you're looking for a relaxing craft to work on this holiday season or want to create a custom gift, this is the perfect project.

Sophie recently walked us through the steps to create these coasters and has some advice for how to make them your own. When asked about other possible themes, Sophie says "coasters are really easy to make, so getting creative with them would be a breeze! They can be cut and painted into fun foods like donuts, since that's the same shape as a regular round coaster. But it adds a cool twist!"

The first step is doing the right prep work. With these coasters that means preparing the leather for painting with Angelus Deglazer to remove any finish.

Sophie chose Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed shapes, but you can do any shape that lends itself to a coaster. Create your own freehand sketch or use a stencil, just make sure the shape is larger than the bottom of a glass. Once you have your shapes use graphite paper to transfer the designs to the leather and cut out your coasters.

Painting the outlines of your designs in black will act as a guide while adding each color. While you can use any colors you want, Sophie likes to mix each color with a base of Angelus Flat White and a few drops of Angelus Grey to flatten the brightness. Because the leather is so thick painting the edges of the coasters gives them a finished look.

To protect the leather coasters her final step is applying 4-Coat. Sophie chooses this product because "Angelus 4-Coat is my absolute favorite finisher at the moment, since it's so protective. I've painted and sealed a few things with it and it's lasted through some wear and tear, which is great!"

Once your coasters are dry, they're ready for your holiday table. Sophie plans on using them this Thanksgiving when she hosts some of her friends and family. "The coasters are definitely going to come in handy when we bring out the sparkling cider," says Sophie.

If you want to see more custom tutorials like this one subscribe to the Angelus YouTube channel.

