ANGHAMI REPORTS H1 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS; MARKED BY TOPLINE GROWTH AND TRANSFORMATIVE DEAL WITH WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) ("Anghami"), the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region, today announced its results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, underscoring the benefits of the OSN+ integration and the impact of its transformative partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue growth of 97% year-on-year to US$48.4 million for the six month period ended 30 June 2025, driven by OSN+ integration and expanding subscription income.

of 97% year-on-year to US$48.4 million for the six month period ended 30 June 2025, driven by OSN+ integration and expanding subscription income. Paid subscriber base doubled to 3.54 million as of 30 June 2025, with over 120 million total registered users, demonstrating strong platform conversion rates.

doubled to 3.54 million as of 30 June 2025, with over 120 million total registered users, demonstrating strong platform conversion rates. Strategic investment by Warner Bros. Discovery worth US$57 million in OSN Streaming Ltd., the majority owner of Anghami, reinforcing exclusive content partnerships and bringing HBO, Max Originals, and global entertainment to MENA audiences.

by Warner Bros. Discovery worth US$57 million in OSN Streaming Ltd., the majority owner of Anghami, reinforcing exclusive content partnerships and bringing HBO, Max Originals, and global entertainment to MENA audiences. New OSN+ partnerships with Noon and PlayStation during the period as well as a distribution agreement with Talabat.

Commenting on Anghami's results, Elie Habib, CEO of Anghami, said: "H1 2025 revenue reached US$48.4 million, driven by subscription income rising to US$43 million following the OSN+ integration. On the operational side, we delivered 99.9% uptime and improved app store ratings from 3.8 to 4.6 stars. Warner Bros. Discovery's US$57 million investment in OSN Streaming reinforces our partnership and keeps HBO, Max Originals, and global hits exclusive to OSN+ viewers across MENA. Looking ahead, our new collaboration with Talabat expands OSN+ distribution and positions us to accelerate subscriber growth through 2026 and beyond."

The first half of 2025 marked transformative operational achievements for Anghami, driven by the successful OSN+ platform integration and strategic content partnerships. Paid subscribers grew 97% year-on-year to 3.54 million as of 30 June 2025, with total registered users exceeding 120 million across the MENA region driving revenue growth of 97% year-on-year to US$48.4 million. However, the increased investments made to support subscriber acquisition for OSN+ and other integration costs impacted profitability, resulting in a loss of US$ 37.1 million. The management team is implementing measures to adjust the cost base and further drive the benefits of the business scaling up.

The Warner Bros. Discovery investment has provided exclusive access to HBO content, Max Originals, and international entertainment, establishing Anghami as the premier streaming destination in MENA. Platform integration delivered seamless music and video content access through a unified interface, driving strong conversion rates from music-only to comprehensive entertainment subscriptions.

Distribution expansion through PlayStation and Noon.com partnerships with OSN+ opened new customer acquisition channels, while high-profile live events including the Amr Diab & Adam Port concert in Abu Dhabi and Nancy Ajram Riyadh Boulevard activation reinforced Anghami's cultural leadership position.

Following the period end, Anghami strengthened its ecosystem through a distribution deal with Talabat, creating new content distribution and user acquisition channels expected to drive growth momentum.

The company has confirmed major content launches for early 2026, including exclusive regional productions and expanded international content partnerships that will further establish the platform's competitive differentiation in the streaming market.

OUTLOOK

Anghami is positioned to capitalize on accelerating digital entertainment demand across the MENA region. The company's strategic partnerships provide multiple growth drivers and expanding content capabilities that differentiate the platform in the competitive streaming market.

The Warner Bros. Discovery partnership will drive continued subscriber acquisition throughout 2025 and 2026.

Management expects topline growth to continue in H2 whilst the investments required to drive integration benefits will continue to impact profitability until operational synergies and cost management measures are more fully realized, and the combined platform achieves optimal scale utilization across all markets.

About Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH)

Anghami is the leading multi-media technology streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, offering a comprehensive ecosystem of exclusive premium video, music, podcasts, live entertainment, audio services, and more.

With a user base exceeding 120 million registered users and 3.5 million paid subscribers, Anghami has partnered with 47 telcos across MENA, facilitating customer acquisition and subscription payment, in addition to establishing relationships with major film studios, entertainment giants, and music labels, both regional and international. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Anghami operates in 16 countries across MENA, with offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh.

