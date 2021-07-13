Angi Launches 'Angi Key' Membership to Unlock Savings on All Home Projects

"It more than pays for itself with the time and money it saves me on each project." - Current Angi Key Member Tweet this

For an annual cost of $29.99, Angi Key members receive 20% off on hundreds of Angi Services, pre-priced projects consumers buy directly from Angi in just a few seconds, including plumbing, handyman work, electrical, lawn mowing, interior painting and more, all backed by the Happiness Guarantee. The Angi Key membership will be included—for no extra charge—as an added benefit to Angi Gold and Silver memberships. Angi Key members also have access to member-only exclusive perks, as well as fast and simple financing through Angi's partner Affirm.

"When I moved into a new home, I knew I was going to need help with all the projects on my to-do list, and I needed it to be convenient, safe and reliable," said Sierra Williams, an Angi Key Member in Atlanta, Georgia. "I had so many bad experiences in the past, but Angi made it easy. Everyone has been efficient and professional, and the reviews give me peace of mind about who I'm letting into my home. With a ton of projects to do, the membership just made sense. It more than pays for itself with the time and money it saves me on each project."

In a recent survey of millennials who bought homes during the pandemic, Angi found 56% of respondents bought homes requiring minor or major renovations and 46% are already over budget on renovations within their first year of home ownership. Across all demographics, homeowners are spending more on home maintenance, improvement and repairs each year, with the average homeowner investing $13,138 in home projects throughout 2020, according to Angi's State of Home Spending Report. Based on that average, Angi Key members could save up to $2,500 per year on their home projects.

"With Angi Key, we want to be the membership service for every American homeowner," said Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Angi. "Angi Key is a way for us to reward the loyal customers that do their home projects with us. We have seen that those who participate in our membership offering often repeat services and, with the 20% discount, around 90% of homeowners see Angi Key pay for itself with their first purchase."

Angi Key is available today on the Angi website and the Angi app .

