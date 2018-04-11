Angie Chase and FAC Join SWK Technologies

SWK's FAC practice specializes in several fixed asset services, including fixed asset inventory management, CIP accounting, and fixed asset reconciliation. They also provide eFormatter, a cloud-based middleware technology tool that can extract data from any system or report and convert it to a standard file format. The practice also includes software selection consulting, fixed asset accounting outsourcing, and physical inventory tracking.

Angie has been a Senior FAS Business Partner with Sage since 1998, as well as a member of the Sage Software Presidents Club for four successive years. She has served as a Sage Fixed Assets Partner of SWK since 2014. In her capacity as Fixed Asset Practice Manager, she will continue to support FAC's existing customers as well as bring added value to SWK's client base.

"We're extremely grateful to have Angie come onboard," says Andy Nunez, SWK's Chief Sales Officer. "Her dedication to customer service and intimate knowledge of fixed assets solutions are welcome additions. We've greatly enjoyed collaborating with her these past few years, and we definitely look forward to having her as a full-fledged member of SWK now."

"I'm really excited to be joining the SWK team officially after having worked together for so long." says Chase. "Sage FAS has been my life for the past several years, and SWK is a top Sage partner in the U.S., so we've gotten along great so far. I can't wait to work even closer with the team and SWK's customers to bring them real value in their fixed asset solutions."

SWK Technologies, Inc. (www.swktech.com) is an IT consulting company that develops and provides internationally distributed on-premises and cloud solutions, including Sage ERP, MAPADOC EDI, Time & Billing, Acumatica, NetSuite, Nectari, AccellosOne WMS, and other business software essentials. SWK's network services division provides comprehensive IT infrastructure management, security, back up, and business continuity services. SWK's parent company, SilverSun Technologies, Inc., is publicly traded (NASDAQ: SSNT).

