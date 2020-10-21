Angie Hospitality Demonstrates Contactless, Smart Hotel Technologies at Cyber HITEC

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie Hospitality® by Nomadix, the leading provider of voice-activated and contactless technology solutions for hotels, today announced it will demonstrate its new touchless technologies, including its in-room assistants, casting, PBX and mobile guest apps, at Cyber HITEC October 27-29, 2020, in the Clean to Cleaner Pavilion booth #829.

The Angie Hospitality team will be on hand to introduce a host of new products and answer questions about how to make guests feel safe while providing additional conveniences, and how to cut costs while optimizing hotel services.

Product Demos:

Voice-Enabled Assistants: Angie's 24-hour multilingual guest room assistants help fulfill guest requests, answer common questions about the hotel and nearby attractions and provide a seamless, next-generation hotel experience. These devices upgrade outdated equipment, including alarm clocks and phones, and improve the guest experience. The devices can also offer smart hotel functionality to control lighting, change TV channels and adjust the thermostat.

Angie Casting: Enables guests to easily cast their preferred shows and other content from Netflix, Hulu, Spotify and thousands of other popular streaming apps from their mobile devices onto the in-room TVs. It eliminates the need to touch the remote, the common headache of remembering passwords and the security concerns of logging into public devices.

Angie PBX: Offers a reliable, cost-effective cloud telephone service for hotels and meets the latest emergency calling requirements. Delivered through Angie digital guest room assistants or standard SIP phones, hotels can offer a modern and touchless, voice-enabled experience.

Angie "On-The-Go" App: Personalizes the guest experience, facilitates touchless guest interactions and eliminates contact points, while increasing guest engagement, customer retention and incremental revenue. Offer check-in/check-out, mobile keys and concierge chat capabilities to provide a seamless branded experience from pre-arrival to checkout.

"While we wish we could meet with all of our customers, prospects and partners in person, the health and well-being of our hospitality family comes first," said David Millili, CEO of Angie Hospitality. "My team is looking forward to meeting virtually to help our customers move into recovery."

Demonstrations will be available during Cyber HITEC, and appointments can be scheduled throughout the post-show timeframe. For more information, visit https://angie.ai/hitec/.

About Angie Hospitality

Angie Hospitality® by Nomadix delivers contactless technology for hotels. The company offers patented voice and touchscreen capabilities with their purpose-built solutions for the hotel environment. Products include the world's first 24-hour interactive guest room assistant, mobile app, casting, and PBX solutions for hoteliers looking to increase guest satisfaction, improve staff efficiencies and maximize revenue opportunities. For more information, visit angie.ai.

