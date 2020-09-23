Angie Hospitality Launches Cloud PBX Service, Modernizes Hotel Telephony and Reduces Costs

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie Hospitality® by Nomadix, the leading provider of voice-activated and contactless technology solutions for hotels, today announced Angie PBX, a cloud phone service delivered through Angie digital guest room assistants that offers calling capabilities throughout the hotel and meets emergency calling requirements. As the hospitality industry continues to face hardships, this cost-effective solution allows hoteliers to remove outdated equipment, modernize the guest experience, offer touchless functionality and save money each month.

When paired with an Angie digital assistant device, Angie PBX enables a touchless experience through voice-enabled commands. There's no need for guests to touch the device to call the front desk or call for emergency services. It alerts the front desk and provides authorities with the necessary location details to ensure guest safety. Calls can also be made from the touch screen and standard phones are offered as an option.

Many hotels maintain costly outdated systems that need to be replaced and that guests rarely use. Despite the decreased usage, hotels must still comply with Kari's Law in the U.S. and Telecom Decision CRTC 2007-44 in Canada. Angie PBX provides a reliable service at a fraction of the cost of other services on the market. It allows hoteliers to update equipment, meet safety requirements and effectively save money by making the switch.

"As the hospitality industry navigates pandemic health concerns and lower occupancy, it's critical for hotels to invest in new processes and technology to protect their people, optimize operations with stretched staff, and meet evolving safety expectations, all while managing the bottom line," said David Millili, CEO of Angie Hospitality. "We have doubled down on our development over the past six months to deliver safer, touchless technologies that provide the modern conveniences expected by guests while giving cost-effective options for hoteliers. We understand the complex requirements of the industry and strive to provide innovative, affordable solutions to allow them to effectively serve their guests."

In addition to the PBX features, Angie digital assistants provide functionality to help fulfill guest requests, answer questions about the hotel and nearby attractions, and provide a seamless, next-generation hotel experience. Angie devices can also be integrated with existing hotel systems to provide a touchless interface to control the thermostat, lights, TV and more. Angie eliminates many touchpoints for hotel guests to increase safety precautions and provide more efficiency.

The Angie PBX service works as an add-on to all Angie Spark and Luxe devices. Hotels can use Angie IP phones or leverage most IP phones on the market for front desk and back office locations around the hotel. These phones are easy to set up and maintain and meet low-cost needs without losing quality.

The Angie PBX service is generally available in the U.S. and Canada. Angie digital in-room assistants are available globally. For more information, visit https://angie.ai/ .

Angie Hospitality will demo its new solutions at Cyber HITEC October 27-29, 2020, at booth #829.

About Angie Hospitality

Angie Hospitality® by Nomadix delivers contactless technology for hotels. The company offers patented voice and touchscreen capabilities in their purpose-built solutions for the hotel environment. This includes the world’s first 24-hour interactive guest room assistant, mobile app, casting, and PBX solutions for hoteliers looking to increase guest satisfaction, improve staff efficiencies and maximize revenue opportunities. For more information, visit angie.ai.

