Angie Hospitality Offers New Subscription-Based Pricing, Helps Hotels with Budget and Safety Changes

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie Hospitality® by Nomadix, the leading provider of voice-activated and contactless technology solutions for hotels, today announced new subscription-based pricing as part of its commitment to help in the recovery of the hospitality industry. With the drastic shift in hotel requirements caused by COVID-19, the new pricing model enables hotels to make safety and other necessary upgrades without the up-front, per-room hardware investment typically required in this market.

Hotels face increasing demand to incorporate contactless technologies that address new safety requirements and guest expectations. Angie helps hoteliers with those efforts by taking the upfront hardware costs out of the equation and upgrading each hotel room with technology that provides a safe and convenient next-generation experience for guests.

"When I served as a hotel general manager, it wasn't always possible to upgrade guest-facing equipment when other operational expenses took priority. With the new pain points our industry is facing, we are shifting our models to reduce costs for hotels to make those necessary upgrades affordable," said David Millili, CEO of Angie Hospitality. "We are in this together and are working closely with our partners and customers to help the industry with its recovery initiatives."

With minimal costs to install, hoteliers can modernize the guest experience by adding Angie's in-room guest assistants to fulfill common hotel requests, offer recommendations and share hotel information, which alleviates some of the stress on hotel staff. The devices also offer smart hotel room functionality to control lighting, adjust thermostats, close curtains and more. The operational efficiencies are an added benefit to increase guest satisfaction.

The company earlier this month introduced Angie PBX, a cloud phone service that has drastically reduced telephony costs for hotel customers. Hotels can replace outdated in-room phones with Angie voice-enabled digital assistants and still meet emergency calling requirements. Additionally, Angie Casting and the mobile guest app enhance the hotel stay without straining budgets. All of these offerings can be implemented under the subscription option.

Angie Hospitality will demo its new solutions at Cyber HITEC October 27-29, 2020, at booth #829 in the Clean to Cleaner Pavilion.

About Angie Hospitality

Angie Hospitality® by Nomadix delivers contactless technology for hotels. The company offers patented voice and touchscreen capabilities with their purpose-built solutions for the hotel environment. Products include the world's first 24-hour interactive guest room assistant, mobile app, casting, and PBX solutions for hoteliers looking to increase guest satisfaction, improve staff efficiencies and maximize revenue opportunities. For more information, visit angie.ai.

