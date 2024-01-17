Angie Wong Announces Dismissal of Civil Lawsuits Against Her in Georgia

In pursuit of accountability, transparency, Wong vows to continue her West Palm Beach defamation lawsuit against Stan Fitzgerald, Jared Craig, Patrick Collis and their associates for spreading lies and nonstop harassment

MIAMI, Fla. , Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie Wong—a political journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown—is pleased to announce the successful dismissal of the lawsuits filed against her in a Georgia civil court. After months of spreading lies about Wong's good character and reputation, Stan Fitzgerald, Jared Craig, Patrick Collis and their associates have finally relented in their bad-faith efforts by their filing of two Notices of Dismissal on January 12th, 2024.

Now taking back control of Legacy PAC, Wong once again denies committing any of the alleged wrongdoings, including false accusations of embezzlement and other crimes that Fitzgerald and his associates invented to block Wong from questioning their fraudulent business dealings, including their pocketing of nonprofit donations meant for veterans into their personal bank accounts. The voluntary dismissal of both lawsuits (see here and here) proves that Fitzgerald and his associates could not proceed without providing evidence and documentation to a federal court to support the lies they told the public in a smear campaign against Wong.

Wong filed a defamation lawsuit against Fitzgerald and his associates in the West Palm Beach, Florida-based 15th Judicial Circuit Court for damages in excess of $50,000. The lawsuit alleges that, after Wong raised concerns about the defendants' questionable operations and accounting of L-Strategies LLC, Veterans for Trump/Veterans for America First, and other organizations associated with this network, Fitzgerald and others repeatedly made false claims about Wong that intentionally and adversely reflected on her ethics and practices.

Wong will be continuing her defamation suit in pursuit of accountability, transparency, and the disclosure of the defendants' fraudulent activity. She hopes to expose the criminal behavior of Fitzgerald and his associates so that no other victims will encounter what Wong and her family have gone through in recent months—from harassment, intimidation, and stalking to potential hate crimes that ridiculously accuse Wong, an Asian American, of being a Chinese communist spy.

"There is no place for xenophobes like Stan Fitzgerald, Jared Craig, Patrick Collis, and their associates in today's Republican Party, which desperately needs fresh faces and new voters to grow the party," said Wong. "The allegations made against me are 100 percent false and only meant to deflect from the criminal inquiries into the defendants' highly questionable business practices, and the voluntary dismissal of these two lawsuits is a testament to the dishonesty of Fitzgerald and his associates. Unfortunately, American politics is a world full of bad actors, and we need to do much more to expose blatant wrongdoing—starting now."

