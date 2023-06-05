Angie Wong former Legacy PAC president steps down from L-Strategies consulting firm

L-Strategies, a consulting firm founded by Donna and Stan Fitzgerald of Georgia has announced Angie Wong is moving on from the firm.

L-Strategies is a full-service national fundraising, advertising, media, and consulting firm with offices in Georgia and Florida.

L-Strategies confirms that on 5-30-23 Angie Wong was voted out of the consulting firm partnership by the board. The firm plans on making the minutes public. Wong acknowledged receiving the board meeting notice, refused to attend, and then was notified she was removed by majority vote. She will be replaced soon and those minutes will also be made public showing a majority vote on her replacement.

"Angie has moved on from L-Strategies, Veteran's for Trump and Legacy PAC to focus on her media commentary career. We wish her well," said Jared Craig. Jared Craig is an attorney representing all three organizations.

L-Strategies will be set up at the Georgia State GOP Convention June 9th and 10th in Columbus Georgia with partners Veterans for Trump and Legacy PAC. Former president Trump will be speaking at the event and FBI whistleblower Steve Friend will be doing meet and greets from the firms' tables.

L-Strategies confirmed it has several outside contractors seeking full time partnership with the organization. The firm's partners Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump have made their own announcements of Wong's departure.

L-Strategies website: https://lstrategies.org/angie-wong-moves-on-from-l-strategies/

The Veterans organization posted the news on their website: https://veteransfortrump.us/angie-wong-steps-down-from-veterans-for-trump-and-legacy-pac-focusing-on-her-personal-career/

Legacy PAC issued a press release on the wire: https://www.newswire.com/news/angie-wong-steps-down-as-legacy-pac-president-the-organization-to-22053274

