Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP® Introduces New Cinnabon® Drizzled Kettle Corn

Cinnabon Ready-to-Eat Popcorn Adds a Pop of Positivity to Your Day

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), has partnered with Cinnabon®, known around the world for its ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls, to launch new Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Cinnabon Drizzled Kettle Corn. Now you can enjoy the sweet and salty snack inspired by the flavors of a Cinnabon cinnamon roll when you're on-the-go, watching tv or movies with family, or looking for a midday pick-me-up.

Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Cinnabon Drizzled Kettle Corn

"People know and love the taste of Cinnabon cinnamon rolls," said Lucy Brady, president of Grocery and Snacks at Conagra Brands. "Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP is excited to partner with Cinnabon to bring its iconic flavor to the #1 kettle brand in ready-to-eat popcorn. It's a perfect snack for anyone craving something sweet, salty, and delicious."

The new popcorn was developed with Cinnabon Makara® cinnamon and delivers notes of baked dough and warm spices with a rich cream cheese drizzle and hints of vanilla. The popcorn is whole-grain, non-GMO and gluten-free.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Conagra Brands by bringing the signature flavors of Cinnabon to ready-to-eat popcorn," said Dave Mikita, President of International and Retail Channels at Focus Brands. "We're always striving to bring our fans new and innovative ways to experience our World-Famous Cinnamon Rolls®, and this is no exception. The new Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Cinnabon Drizzled Kettle Corn combines your favorite sweet treat with a salty snack for the perfect sweet and salty experience."

The popcorn will be rolling out to grocery, mass and through ecommerce channels beginning in February 2024. A 4.5 oz. bag has a suggested retail price of $4.29. For more information about Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, visit www.boomchickapop.com.

CINNABON® and the Cinnabon logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC. ©2024

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

Caitlin Davy

Conagra Brands

312-549-5518

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.