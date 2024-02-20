Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP® Introduces New Cinnabon® Drizzled Kettle Corn

News provided by

Conagra Brands, Inc.

20 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Cinnabon Ready-to-Eat Popcorn Adds a Pop of Positivity to Your Day

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), has partnered with Cinnabon®, known around the world for its ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls, to launch new Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Cinnabon Drizzled Kettle Corn. Now you can enjoy the sweet and salty snack inspired by the flavors of a Cinnabon cinnamon roll when you're on-the-go, watching tv or movies with family, or looking for a midday pick-me-up.

Continue Reading
Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Cinnabon Drizzled Kettle Corn
Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Cinnabon Drizzled Kettle Corn

"People know and love the taste of Cinnabon cinnamon rolls," said Lucy Brady, president of Grocery and Snacks at Conagra Brands. "Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP is excited to partner with Cinnabon to bring its iconic flavor to the #1 kettle brand in ready-to-eat popcorn. It's a perfect snack for anyone craving something sweet, salty, and delicious."

The new popcorn was developed with Cinnabon Makara® cinnamon and delivers notes of baked dough and warm spices with a rich cream cheese drizzle and hints of vanilla. The popcorn is whole-grain, non-GMO and gluten-free.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Conagra Brands by bringing the signature flavors of Cinnabon to ready-to-eat popcorn," said Dave Mikita, President of International and Retail Channels at Focus Brands. "We're always striving to bring our fans new and innovative ways to experience our World-Famous Cinnamon Rolls®, and this is no exception. The new Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Cinnabon Drizzled Kettle Corn combines your favorite sweet treat with a salty snack for the perfect sweet and salty experience."

The popcorn will be rolling out to grocery, mass and through ecommerce channels beginning in February 2024. A 4.5 oz. bag has a suggested retail price of $4.29. For more information about Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, visit www.boomchickapop.com.

CINNABON® and the Cinnabon logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC. ©2024

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
Caitlin Davy
Conagra Brands
312-549-5518
[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Also from this source

CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF 2024 CAGNY CONFERENCE PRESENTATION WEBCAST

CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF 2024 CAGNY CONFERENCE PRESENTATION WEBCAST

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will present at the 2024 CAGNY (Consumer Analyst Group of New York) Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m. ET....
Mrs. Butterworth's® and Dunkin'® Partner to Introduce New Glazed Donut Flavored Syrup

Mrs. Butterworth's® and Dunkin'® Partner to Introduce New Glazed Donut Flavored Syrup

Mrs. Butterworth's®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), has teamed up with Dunkin'® to launch the new Mrs. Butterworth's Dunkin' Glazed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Licensing

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.