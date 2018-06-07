Angie's List Founder Joins Magilla Loans, America's Search Engine for Loans

Over the course of his career, Dr. Unnava helped pave the way for the development and understanding of brand and consumer behavior. Having researched issues related to brand loyalty, consumer response to advertising, sales promotions, and consumer memory for more than three decades, Dr. Unnava was one of the founding investors of Angie's List (IAC), an online directory that allows users to access and publish crowd-sourced reviews of local businesses and contractors. As a founder of Angie's list, Dr. Unnava transformed the way consumers and vendors interact with one another.

"As soon as I saw the platform, I recognized Magilla is a groundbreaking, bold, yet uncomplicated, innovation – similar to my experience at Angie's List – and wanted to be a part of taking the user experience to the next level," said Dr. Unnava. "I look forward to taking on my new role and influencing the direction of the organization as Magilla continues to prioritize the needs of both the lender and borrower."

Using patent-pending technology, Magilla's platform connects a borrower anonymously to multiple lenders following responses to a set of questions. Once the loan application is submitted, borrowers can receive multiple loan proposals from numerous lenders – usually within 24 hours. If the borrower accepts a loan proposal, an introduction is made to the lender, which allows the borrower to remain in full control throughout the process.

Dean Sioukas, CEO of Magilla Loans added, "Dr. Unnava's involvement will motivate us to provide meaningful solutions for consumers in a seamless manner. Having spent his career analyzing consumer satisfaction, we are certain he will help the company further understand and satisfy the demand for a one stop digital solution for loan access."

Dr. Unnava serves on the board of the American Marketing Association and Bay Area Council, the largest business-centric public policy organization in the San Francisco region. Unnava earned his Ph.D. in business administration from The Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business, and his Post Graduate Diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta. His work has appeared in the Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Consumer Research and Marketing Letters.

About Magilla Loans: Magilla Loans is a search engine for loans which connects borrowers to banks without requesting personal information. The platform enables borrowers to search and compare loans without providing a name, social security, or phone number. The loan proposals are presented on its patented MagChart™, allowing borrowers to easily compare the loan terms and choose a lender. Magilla has already allocated billions of dollars in loans through its website since launching in January 2016.

