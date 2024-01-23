Angio Suites Market expected to reach USD 819.65 million from 2022 to 2027, 17000 + Technavio Reports

News provided by

Technavio

23 Jan, 2024, 04:20 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The angio suites market is estimated to grow by USD 819.65 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.65% with a YOY growth rate of 5.19% according to Technavio. The early detection and effective management of cardiac disorders are notably driving the angio suites market growth. The advancements in medical technology, including interventional radiology, digital subtraction angiography (DSA), flat panel detectors, 3D rotational angiography, catheterization labs, image-guided surgery, vascular imaging, cardiac angiography, neurological interventions, hybrid operating rooms, contrast media injectors, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, cone beam CT, real-time imaging, minimally invasive procedures, FDA regulations, CE marking, radiation dose management, patient positioning systems, medical imaging software, telemedicine, healthcare IT integration, artificial intelligence in imaging, market growth trends, healthcare infrastructure development, emerging markets, healthcare expenditure, and the Covid-19 impact on healthcare facilities, have facilitated the early detection and effective management of cardiac disorders.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Angio Suites Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Angio Suites Market 2023-2027

  • Companies: 15+, Including 3D Systems Corp., B. Braun SE, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Guerbet, Hologic Inc., IMRIS Deerfield Imaging Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lam Vascular and Associates, Mentice AB, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Planmeca Oy, QMD, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Surgical Science Sweden AB, among others
  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies
  • Segments: Type (Biplane angio suite and Single plane angio suite ), End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Diagnostic and ambulatory surgery centers, and Research laboratories and institutes ), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW))

To understand more about the angio suites market, request a Free sample report

The integration of AI with diagnostic imaging is a major trend influencing the angio suites market growth. Complications and side effects associated with angio suites imaging may restrict the angio suites market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

The angio suites market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy
  • Analyzes competitor's offerings 
  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Angio suites market: Recent Technological Trends

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with diagnostic imaging is revolutionizing medical practices, particularly in Interventional Radiology. Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), facilitated by Flat Panel Detectors and 3D Rotational Angiography, has seen substantial advancements. AI algorithms enhance the precision and efficiency of procedures in Catheterization Labs, guiding Image-Guided Surgery and improving outcomes. In Vascular Imaging, AI aids in cardiac angiography and neurological interventions, providing intricate insights for accurate diagnoses. The emergence of Hybrid Operating Rooms further amplifies the synergy between AI and diagnostic imaging, fostering seamless integration for comprehensive patient care. Additionally, Contrast Media Injectors, when integrated with AI, optimize contrast agent administration, contributing to enhanced imaging quality and diagnostic accuracy. This amalgamation of AI and diagnostic imaging technologies marks a transformative era, propelling medical professionals toward more informed decision-making and improved interventional procedures.

What are the key data covered in this Angio Suites Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Angio Suites Market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the Angio Suites Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the Angio Suites Market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Angio Suites Market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

The botox market size is forecast to increase by USD 4.58 billion, at a CAGR of 9.66% between 2023 and 2028.

The global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market size is estimated to grow by USD 24.22 billion, at a CAGR of 8.42% between 2023 and 2028. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

DDOS Protection Mitigation Market to grow by USD 30.43 billion at a CAGR of 14.85% from 2022 to 2027, A10 Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., and BT Group Plc are key companies among others, 17000+ Technavio Reports

DDOS Protection Mitigation Market to grow by USD 30.43 billion at a CAGR of 14.85% from 2022 to 2027, A10 Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., and BT Group Plc are key companies among others, 17000+ Technavio Reports

The DDOS protection mitigation market is estimated to grow by USD 30.43 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to ...
Community Banking Market to reach USD 207.21 billion by 2027, Bay Community Bancorp., BCB Bank & Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. emerge Among Key Players - 17000 + Technavio Reports

Community Banking Market to reach USD 207.21 billion by 2027, Bay Community Bancorp., BCB Bank & Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. emerge Among Key Players - 17000 + Technavio Reports

The community banking market is estimated to grow by USD 207.21 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. The community banking market is ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.