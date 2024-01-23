Angio Suites Market expected to reach USD 819.65 million from 2022 to 2027, 17000 + Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The angio suites market is estimated to grow by USD 819.65 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.65% with a YOY growth rate of 5.19% according to Technavio. The early detection and effective management of cardiac disorders are notably driving the angio suites market growth. The advancements in medical technology, including interventional radiology, digital subtraction angiography (DSA), flat panel detectors, 3D rotational angiography, catheterization labs, image-guided surgery, vascular imaging, cardiac angiography, neurological interventions, hybrid operating rooms, contrast media injectors, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, cone beam CT, real-time imaging, minimally invasive procedures, FDA regulations, CE marking, radiation dose management, patient positioning systems, medical imaging software, telemedicine, healthcare IT integration, artificial intelligence in imaging, market growth trends, healthcare infrastructure development, emerging markets, healthcare expenditure, and the Covid-19 impact on healthcare facilities, have facilitated the early detection and effective management of cardiac disorders.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Angio Suites Market 2023-2027

Companies : 15+, Including 3D Systems Corp., B. Braun SE, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Guerbet, Hologic Inc., IMRIS Deerfield Imaging Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lam Vascular and Associates, Mentice AB, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Planmeca Oy, QMD, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Surgical Science Sweden AB, among others

: 15+, Including 3D Systems Corp., B. Braun SE, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Guerbet, Hologic Inc., IMRIS Deerfield Imaging Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lam Vascular and Associates, Mentice AB, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Planmeca Oy, QMD, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Surgical Science Sweden AB, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: Type (Biplane angio suite and Single plane angio suite ), End-user (Hospitals and clinics, Diagnostic and ambulatory surgery centers, and Research laboratories and institutes ), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW))

To understand more about the angio suites market, request a Free sample report

The integration of AI with diagnostic imaging is a major trend influencing the angio suites market growth. Complications and side effects associated with angio suites imaging may restrict the angio suites market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

The angio suites market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Angio suites market: Recent Technological Trends

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with diagnostic imaging is revolutionizing medical practices, particularly in Interventional Radiology. Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), facilitated by Flat Panel Detectors and 3D Rotational Angiography, has seen substantial advancements. AI algorithms enhance the precision and efficiency of procedures in Catheterization Labs, guiding Image-Guided Surgery and improving outcomes. In Vascular Imaging, AI aids in cardiac angiography and neurological interventions, providing intricate insights for accurate diagnoses. The emergence of Hybrid Operating Rooms further amplifies the synergy between AI and diagnostic imaging, fostering seamless integration for comprehensive patient care. Additionally, Contrast Media Injectors, when integrated with AI, optimize contrast agent administration, contributing to enhanced imaging quality and diagnostic accuracy. This amalgamation of AI and diagnostic imaging technologies marks a transformative era, propelling medical professionals toward more informed decision-making and improved interventional procedures.

What are the key data covered in this Angio Suites Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Angio Suites Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Angio Suites Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Angio Suites Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Angio Suites Market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The botox market size is forecast to increase by USD 4.58 billion, at a CAGR of 9.66% between 2023 and 2028.

The global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market size is estimated to grow by USD 24.22 billion, at a CAGR of 8.42% between 2023 and 2028.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio