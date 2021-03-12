Angiocrine Bioscience Announces Oral Presentation of AB-205 Data during the 47th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angiocrine Bioscience Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that they have been selected by the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) for an oral presentation of from AB-205-001, a Phase 1b/2 study to prevent progression to severe organ toxicities in lymphoma subjects undergoing curative high-dose consolidation therapy with autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (HDT-AHCT).

"Our investigators and Angiocrine are honored to be selected by EBMT to present at its annual meeting this March," commented Paul Finnegan, MD, Angiocrine CEO. "We look forward to Dr. Caroline Mulroney's presentation of AB-205's efficacy and safety results from our Phase 1b/2 study as well as preparing for the upcoming Phase 3 registration study for this indication."

Presentation Name: Open Label Dose Escalation Trial of AB-205 (E-CEL® cells) in Adults with Systemic Lymphoma Undergoing High-Dose Therapy and Autologous Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (HDT-AHCT)

Session Date: Sunday-Wednesday, March 14-16, 2021 (On-Demand Library)

Session Name: OS05 – Oral Session 5: Cellular Therapy, Gene Therapy and New Drugs II

Presentation Times:

Sunday - 09:10 AM Central European Time

Monday – 09:55 AM Central European Time

Tuesday – 09:55AM Central European Time

Wednesday – 09:55 Central European Time

About Severe Regimen-Related Toxicities

High-dose therapy and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation is considered a standard-of-care method to cure aggressive systemic lymphoma. High dose therapy effectively eradicates cancer cells but also damages healthy tissue, which can lead to severe toxicities. Severe toxicities can involve multiple organs (oral-alimentary tract, bone marrow, lung, kidney, heart liver and brain). Most affected is the lining of the oral-gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The oral GI tract continually renews its mucosal lining on a daily basis. Because of the collateral damage from high dose chemotherapy, the oral GI tract loses its ability to renew its lining, leading to inflammation (mucositis) and breakdown, causing nausea, vomiting and diarrhea that are refractory to available medications and require prolonged hospitalization. Severe oral GI toxicities can occur as frequently as 50% and cause profound misery to patients. The rates and severity increase with age and, thus, many older patients are turned away from the curative high dose therapy due to the risks of severe toxicities.

About AB-205

AB-205 represents a new and unique advanced cell-and-gene therapy product. AB-205 consists of allogeneic (off-the shelf) 'universal' E-CEL® (human e ngineered c ord e ndothe l ial) cells. Intravenous AB-205 is given after chemotherapy/radiation (high-dose therapy) conditioning and on the same day as autologous (patient's own) hematopoietic (blood stem) cell transplant. AB-205 was recently granted both the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Angiocrine is actively planning to advance AB-205 into a multi-center single registration Phase 3 trial based on the results of the Phase 1b/2 study.

About Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.

Angiocrine Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel and distinct approach to biologically repairing damaged and diseased tissues and organs affected by various diseases and serious conditions. Based on its E-CEL® Platform, Angiocrine is creating a pipeline of Advanced Reparative Medicines clinically applicable to multiple conditions with significant unmet medical need.

For additional information, please contact:

Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.

John R. Jaskowiak

(877) 784-8496

[email protected]

SOURCE Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.

Related Links

www.angiocrinebioscience.com

