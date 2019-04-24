Angiogenesis Foundation President And CEO Dr. William Li's EAT TO BEAT DISEASE Achieves New York Times Bestseller Status

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Angiogenesis Foundation announced today its President and CEO Dr. William Li's highly-praised book, EAT TO BEAT DISEASE: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself (Grand Central Publishing) has been listed as a New York Times Bestseller in the category of Hardcover Nonfiction – Advice, How-To & Miscellaneous. This achievement reflects the large public demand for credible information on food and health described in Li's book. EAT TO BEAT DISEASE debuted at #1 on Amazon upon its release on March 19, 2019, and has also been on the bestseller lists of The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Publishers Weekly.

"The science has advanced so we can finally better understand how food impacts our body. I wrote this book to empower people with information that can help everyone make healthier food choices, regardless of their age, socioeconomic status, or culture," said Dr. William Li. "The power of food lies not only in the food itself, but also very importantly, in how our body responds to what we feed it."

Since 1994, the Angiogenesis Foundation has been working at the forefront of medicine translating science into effective interventions to help people lead longer, healthier lives. The Foundation's aim is to improve global health by addressing common denominators of disease, with a focus on angiogenesis, or new blood vessel growth, and other defense systems in the body. For the past decade, Foundation researchers have been studying the mechanisms by which foods can foster health and stave off disease. Through the Eat to Beat Cancer initiative (www.eattobeat.org), the Foundation has been systematically studying the bioactivity of foods to determine the food types, varieties, combinations, and effects of cooking, processing, and storage on their potency against cancer.

The Foundation's research led Dr. Li to define health in terms of five health defense systems, and identify the foods that activate them in EAT TO BEAT DISEASE. More than 200 foods have been shown to have beneficial effects for improving circulation, activating stem cells, fostering a healthy microbiome, improving the protection of DNA, and boosting immunity.

EAT TO BEAT DISEASE has been endorsed by former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman, former FDA Commissioner Andrew Von Eschenbach, Nobel Laureate Dr. Louis Ignarro, as well as Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dr. T. Colin Campbell, Dr. Dean Ornish, Dr. Mark Hyman, Cindy Crawford, and also U2's Bono and The Edge.

To learn more about the Angiogenesis Foundation, visit www.angio.org.

