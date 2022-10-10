Angiographic Catheters Market to record USD 584.14 Mn incremental growth; North America to have significant share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Angiographic Catheters Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 584.14 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period. North America will emerge as the dominant market for angiographic catheters, occupying 41% of the global market share. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market growth across regions, product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Angiographic Catheters Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global angiographic catheters market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The global angiographic catheters market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established prominent players. Several market players and research institutes have been involved in research and development activities related to angiographic catheters. The vendors are focusing on improving the surface properties of angiographic catheters. The report identifies Alvimedica, AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc, Cook Medical LLC, Haemonetics Corp., InSitu Technologies Inc., McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., OSCOR Inc., Siemens AG, Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. as major market participants.

The market is driven by rapidly increasing CVD cases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Angiographic Catheters Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global angiographic catheters market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals



Clinics



ASCs

Hospitals are the key end-users in the angiographic catheters market. The increasing burden of coronary heart disease and the concentration of large players are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

North America will emerge as dominant region, occupying 41% of the global market share over the forecast period. The increased use of cutting-edge technology and the concentration of important industry participants are driving the growth of the angiographic catheters market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The angiographic catheters market report covers the following areas:

Angiographic Catheters Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist angiographic catheters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the angiographic catheters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the angiographic catheters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of angiographic catheters market vendors

Angiographic Catheters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 584.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alvimedica, AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., BVM Medical Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc, Cook Medical LLC, Haemonetics Corp., InSitu Technologies Inc., McKesson Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., OSCOR Inc., Siemens AG, Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AngioDynamics Inc.

Exhibit 89: AngioDynamics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AngioDynamics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: AngioDynamics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: AngioDynamics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: AngioDynamics Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 94: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 95: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 96: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 97: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 98: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 99: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Cardinal Health Inc

Exhibit 104: Cardinal Health Inc - Overview



Exhibit 105: Cardinal Health Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Cardinal Health Inc - Key news



Exhibit 107: Cardinal Health Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Cardinal Health Inc - Segment focus

10.7 McKesson Corp.

Exhibit 109: McKesson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: McKesson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: McKesson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: McKesson Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 113: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 114: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 116: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Exhibit 118: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 122: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 127: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Teleflex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Terumo Corp.

Exhibit 132: Terumo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Terumo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Terumo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Terumo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Terumo Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

