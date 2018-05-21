AngioMune™ Universal Donor T Regulatory Cell Product Effectively Reverses Cardiac Damage in Animal Models of Heart Disease

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Viera BioScience announced today positive data demonstrating that its AngioMune™ T Regulatory Cell based product successfully reduced cardiac damage and stimulated production of new blood vessels in animals that were induced to undergo a heart attack. The use of T regulatory cells for angiogenesis is covered under the Company's published patent application https://patents.google.com/patent/US20170239293A1/en.

"We are extremely fortunate to have an efficient team of collaborators that are specialized in immunology, cardiology and regenerative medicine. Through leveraging such a multidisciplinary team of researchers, we have been able to develop the first angiogenesis stimulatory immunotherapy," said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D., President and CEO of Viera BioScience.

The data presented showed that administration of AngioMune cells post LAD ligation resulted in smaller infarct size compared to control saline. Echocardiographic studies revealed preserved cardiac geometry and contractility in the treated groups. Decreased infarct size and reduced fibrosis were observed in the AngioMune treated group compared to control. Reduction in fibrosis and augmentation of neovasculature was observed by immunohistochemistry.

"To my knowledge, this is the first demonstration of cardiac regeneration using T regulatory cells. Advantages of using immune cells include: a) superior penetration into tissue due to their smaller size; b) ability to clonally expand in vivo; and c) stability and scalability of allogenic cells," said Dr. Amit Patel, senior author of the presentation and co-founder of Viera BioScience.

