Angioplasty Balloons Market to Reach $3.6 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 3.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rise in geriatric population are major factors driving the growth of the angioplasty balloons market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Angioplasty Balloons Market by Type (Normal Balloons, Drug Eluting Balloons, Cutting Balloons and Scoring Balloons), Application (Peripheral and Coronary), and End User (ASCs, Hospitals and Cath Labs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the angioplasty balloons market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The angioplasty balloons market is experiencing growth attributed to increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advancements in balloon catheter technologies, and the surge in preference for minimally invasive procedures. The rise in geriatric population, coupled with lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, and smoking also contributes to the surge in coronary artery disease cases, necessitating effective treatment options such as angioplasty. Technological innovations, including drug-eluting balloons and cutting-edge catheter designs, have enhanced the efficacy and safety of angioplasty procedures, further propelling the market growth. In addition, the developments in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and rise in awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases are expected to fuel the market demand. Overall, the angioplasty balloon market is poised for steady growth, driven by the continuous need for advanced cardiovascular care solutions.

How Do Different Product Types or Categories Compare in Performance?

Normal balloons are widely used to dilate narrowed or blocked arteries due to their reliability, simplicity, and affordability. These balloons work effectively for routine lesions and serve as the first choice for standard percutaneous interventions. In case of drug-eluting balloons, the balloon surface is coated with antiproliferative medications that are released into the arterial wall during inflation. These help reduce restenosis and help improve long-term outcomes. Cutting balloons incorporate small blades that help make controlled incisions in plaque before dilation. This approach facilitates expansion in fibrotic or hard plaque and helps reduce vessel damage. Scoring balloons are designed to create controlled scoring of plaque. They support better plaque modification, uniform dilation, and less vessel trauma.

How Are Consumer Preferences Shaping the Angioplasty Balloons Market Trends?

Consumer preferences in healthcare are evolving rapidly. Patients and healthcare providers are influencing product development, service delivery models, and overall device adoption based on preferences for improved outcomes, convenience, and cost-effectiveness. One of the most important trends driven by consumer preferences is the increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures. Patients and clinicians prefer interventions that result in shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and fewer complications compared to traditional surgical approaches. Further, public education campaigns, improved communication about risk factors, and access to screening services make way for earlier diagnosis of conditions like coronary artery disease. This early intervention trend increases demand for interventional procedures, including angioplasty, which in turn drives the need for more advanced balloon technologies.

Segment Highlights

The normal balloon segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.

By type, the normal balloons segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. Normal balloons are cost-effective making them accessible to a broader patient base and healthcare facilities. This drives their widespread adoption.

The coronary segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.

By application, the coronary segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 in angioplasty balloons market. The growth is attributed to surge in prevalence of cardiovascular conditions, which necessitate frequent interventions to alleviate symptoms and improve patient outcomes.

Regional Outlook

North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in occurrences of coronary heart disease. Additionally, favorable regulatory frameworks and significant investments in research and development propel market growth in this region.

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medtronic plc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

THE SPECTRANETICS CORPORATION

What Are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Angioplasty Balloons Market?

The players operating in the angioplasty balloons market compete by developing advanced angioplasty balloons tailored to clinical requirements. These include drug-eluting balloons, scoring balloons, and specialized designs for complex lesions. Product innovation is a major strategy among the key players. Manufacturers focus on investment in research and development to improve clinical outcomes, enhance deliverability, and reduce restenosis rates. Further, geographic expansion and localization are also adopted by the key players. Large corporations leverage their global distribution networks to enter emerging markets, while regional manufacturers use local expertise and cost advantages to capture demand in price-sensitive regions. Partnerships with local distributors and healthcare providers help build market presence where healthcare infrastructure is developing rapidly.

How Intense Is Market Competition and What Defines Competitive Advantage?

Competition in the angioplasty balloons market is moderately high. This is driven by technological innovation, regulatory approvals, and the strategic positioning of key device manufacturers. Technological innovation is one of the major factors that drives the market competition. Companies focus on development of angioplasty balloons with improved clinical outcomes. Further, clinical evidence and regulatory approval also plays a major role. Products backed by robust clinical trial results and regulatory clearances often gain faster adoption by hospitals and cath labs. Regulatory support, especially from agencies like the U.S. FDA and European authorities, accelerates the introduction of advanced technologies into key markets and enhances competitive positioning.

Distribution network strength and geographic reach also contribute to competitive advantage. Large multinational corporations with extensive sales and service networks can ensure widespread product availability and maintain strong relationships with healthcare providers. This infrastructure allows them to penetrate both developed and emerging markets more effectively.

Concluding notes

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global angioplasty balloons market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

