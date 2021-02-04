Angiotensin Therapeutics Inc. announces publication of a Novel Approach to COVID 19 Therapy

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angiotensin Therapeutics Inc. ("Angiotensin" or the "Company"), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough therapies to treat COVID-19, Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), today announced the publication A Novel Soluble ACE2 Variant with Prolonged Duration of Action Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Human Kidney Organoids by Dr. Jan Wysocki et.al. in JASN, February 1 2021.

Angiotensin is pursuing therapeutic applications to its best-in-class ACE2 enzyme variants. This journal article illustrates supportive evidence of the Company's ACE2 variant as a therapeutic approach to intercept the virus that causes COVID-19.

"We are pleased to share our recent findings supporting a proof of concept that live virus that causes COVID 19 can be neutralized using a novel ACE2 variant that has an extended duration of action," said Dr Daniel Batlle, senior author of the paper, Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and Founder of Angiotensin Therapeutics Inc.

"This scientific data supporting our approach to treat COVID-19 virus makes us naturally excited," commented Dr. Michael Beaubaire, Chief Executive Officer of Angiotensin Therapeutics. "Although the vaccines today provide tremendous hope to all of us, the need for additional treatments remains critical."

Dr. Batlle's lab at Northwestern University has developed new patented proteins which are variants of Angiotensin Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2), the receptor that the coronavirus uses to get into the human body cells to start the infection. The premise is to use this protein to intercept the coronavirus before it gets to the natural receptor in the cell membranes.

The studies reported in the article were performed in a Biosafety facility where live virus can be used and show that in human kidney organoids (akin to miniature kidneys) the infection caused by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be neutralized by our novel ACE2 protein. This is proof of concept that our ACE2 protein will be efficacious to prevent and treat COVID-19 infection in humans.

The next steps involve planning of safety studies needed before IND application for clinical trials in patients with COVID 19.

About Angiotensin Therapeutics Inc.

Angiotensin Therapeutics Inc. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company spun out of Dr. Daniel Batlle's lab at Northwestern University. The Company's foundation is based on application of variants of the natural soluble ACE2 enzyme allowing better pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics. The programs are advancing through preclinical development for the treatment of COVID 19 and kidney treatment for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) with the potential for additional pipeline expansion opportunities.

