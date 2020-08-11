Anglepoint Named a Leader in New Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anglepoint, the global leader in software asset management (SAM) for the Fortune 500, has been recognized as a Leader in the newly published Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services.

Figure 1

The report is the first Magic Quadrant from Gartner that evaluates SAM managed services. According to Gartner, these services "transform and augment existing practice to deliver cost optimization and governance discipline across software and cloud services. This research will help sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders identify, evaluate and select potential SAM managed service providers."

"Anglepoint was founded on the vision of delivering world-class SAM services within the agility of a specialty professional services firm," says Anglepoint CEO Brian Papay . "To us, our placement as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services further validates that vision. Our success in delivering innovative and continuous value is well represented in this report."

With more than 125 professionals spread across seven countries, Anglepoint has spent the last decade focused on delivering SAM managed services globally with an emphasis on expertise, reliability, knowledge, and credibility.

"For over 10 years, Anglepoint has provided unmatched SAM results for the world's largest and most complex organizations," says Anglepoint President and Chairman Ron Brill . "It's an honor to see Gartner recognize Anglepoint for our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the SAM managed services industry. Our team is excited to continue providing unparalleled expertise, innovation, and client service as we expand our offering."

Click HERE to view the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services report.

For more information about Anglepoint and its best-in-class SAM services, visit www.anglepoint.com.

GARTNER DISCLAIMER

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT ANGLEPOINT

Founded in 2009, Anglepoint has grown into the global leader in licensing and ITAM services trusted by the Fortune 500. Our high-powered team of subject matter and technical experts have decades of industry experience providing clients with innovative and proactive solutions that create a real and measurable impact on the bottom line. For more information visit, www.anglepoint.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Pete Larkin

Director, Marketing & Customer Experience

[email protected]

1 855-512-6453

SOURCE Anglepoint

Related Links

http://www.anglepoint.com

