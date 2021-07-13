Anglepoint Recognized as a Leader Again in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anglepoint, the global leader in software asset management (SAM) for the Global 2000, has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services for the second year in a row. (Click HERE to access the full report.)

Anglepoint positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest right for Completeness of Vision. Anglepoint named a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services for second consecutive year.

The report is the second annual Gartner Magic Quadrant assessing SAM managed services to help sourcing, procurement, and vendor-management leaders identify, evaluate, and select SAM managed service providers. Anglepoint was positioned in the Leader quadrant in last year's Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services, and the company's position has increased demonstrably in 2021.

"Our team constantly innovates to better serve our clients and drive positive business outcomes," says Anglepoint CEO Brian Papay. "Relentless improvement is the ethos of our company. It's what allows us to deliver world-class SAM services with the agility of a specialty services company. We're grateful to see that spirit recognized in this Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services."

We're confident that this Gartner recognition follows a period of unprecedented growth for the company. Last year, Anglepoint increased its client base by 50% and employee headcount by 37%. Momentum has continued into 2021, with Q1 revenue up nearly 40% compared to the same period in 2020.

"For more than a decade, Anglepoint has provided unmatched SAM results for the world's largest and most complex organizations," says Anglepoint President and Chairman Ron Brill. "It's an honor to see Gartner recognize our completeness of vision and ability to execute in our category. Our team is excited to continue providing unparalleled expertise, innovation, and client service as we grow globally."

With more than 140 professionals spread across 11 countries, Anglepoint has spent over a decade delivering SAM managed services globally with an emphasis on industry expertise, reliability, knowledge, and credibility.

Click here to view the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services report. And, click here to learn more about how Anglepoint helps the Global 2000 reduce cost and mitigate risk in their software and technology assets.

GARTNER DISCLAIMER

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services, 6 July 2021, Stephen White, Yoann Bianic, Rob Schafer

SOURCE Anglepoint