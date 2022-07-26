Anglepoint Recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Third Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Anglepoint, the global leader in software asset management (SAM) for the Global 2000, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Asset Management Managed Services.

The Magic Quadrant™ report from Gartner® evaluates SAM managed services. According to Gartner®, "as software and cloud expenditure continues to grow, SAM managed services increasingly incorporate FinOps within their cost optimization discipline. Sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders can use this evaluation of 11 vendors to select the right provider for their requirements."

"Wow. What an honor to be named for the third time running as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SAM Managed Services," says Anglepoint CEO Brian Papay. "As the world recovers from the tumult of the last two years, it feels like this industry is evolving faster than ever in response. I am humbled by the tireless effort of our employees and the forward-thinking customers for driving us to constantly push the boundaries of our work. I also offer a huge thank you to our partners for their trust and collaboration on this journey. It is our vision to be the leading global SAM services company, and with these results, we feel one step closer."

With more than 150 professionals spread across 10 countries, Anglepoint has spent the last decade focused on delivering SAM managed services globally with an emphasis on expertise, reliability, knowledge, and credibility.

"We thank our customers around the world for their partnership and trust," says Anglepoint President and Chairman, Ron Brill. "We are extremely proud of the results we have been able to consistently achieve together. The Anglepoint team continues to lead the industry."

Click HERE to view the full Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Asset Management Managed Services report.

DISCLAIMER

Gartner® does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner® research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services, 19 July 2022, Stephen White et. Al.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

ABOUT ANGLEPOINT

Anglepoint is the leading provider of SAM & Technology Asset Management services to the Global 2000. Anglepoint's services drive cost optimization, risk mitigation, & strategic planning within the cloud, SaaS, enterprise software & hardware estates of complex hybrid IT environments. We deliver comprehensive managed services including SAM strategy, execution, process automation, and technology selection & implementation.

Media Contact:

Greg Edwards

1-855-733-8576

[email protected]

SOURCE Anglepoint