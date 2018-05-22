Angler Analytics Releases Their Systematic Relative Rating System

LONDON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Angler Analytics released of their own proprietary Systematic Relative Rating System (SRRS). They believe the market is in need of an improved rating system that supports diverse assets and adaptability in the marketplace over a full market cycle.

Total Returns Performance Metrics

SRRS utilizes historical data and a world-class algorithm to rate companies with pinpoint accuracy. The ratings are compiled with absolute objectivity; SRRS utilizes no additional analyst input. First, the algorithm takes a company's key historical growth data and compares it to current trend conditions to create its rating. It looks at a company's performance relative changes in trend to determine the historical strength and weakness of its fundamentals.

Secondly, it breaks down a company's relative trend changes into two dimensions: 1) independent of other companies, evaluated based on a company's own historical ability to consistently increase key investment-quality measures, and 2) sensitivity to the market, identifying companies that support their product cycle without interference from other companies' products or offerings.

The two-dimensional rating system helps investors determine changes in trend for US equities, indexes, or futures as it enables portfolio analysis, quality assessment, and attribution for uncommon holdings (more at http://angleritics.co.uk/).

"Our philosophy is 'we find better.' We find better results. We find better investment opportunities. In a market like Quantitative Research, it is imperative we provide our investors with the means to capture profit through superior information and systematization.

Effective today, quantitative, quality research is available on 3,900 US public companies.

Why Angler Analytics quant research? First, it calculates the relative changes in trend of the company's growth and value in two dimensions. This helps to identify sectors/assets that are "undervalued" and have potential growth perspective, nevertheless recognizing sectors/assets out of favor.

Second, using an index (e.g. S&P 500, NASDAQ 100) composition, you can estimate the relative changes in trend rating of that index by using equal equity weighting or by using the index equity weighting. Then, you compare the results with the index's trend. This assists in estimating the expected index trend and volatility.

Third, by pairing the composite index calculation mentioned above with other factors (e.g. short ratio, put/call ratio, RSI, etc.), you can determine the near-term expected trend.

Last, using SRRS filtering criteria to identify sectors/assets, and corresponding ETF/ETN, that are "undervalued" and have potential growth perspective. Nevertheless, also recognize sectors/assets/ETF/ETN out of favor that market values have been pushed below their true worth.

Please feel free to contact me if these strategies pique your curiosity. Visit angleritics.co.uk to find out more information about SRRS and Angler Analytics.

Angler Analytics expects the SRRS to give ambitious investors a powerful tool to help capture profit in a diverse market. They urge investors to use the SRRS as a complimentary vehicle to assist them in trading in one of the most uncertain markets of our lifetime.

©2018 Angler Analytics Ltd All rights reserved.

Contact:

Gigel Marinescu

+442038972241

195643@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angler-analytics-releases-their-systematic-relative-rating-system-300652475.html

SOURCE Angler Analytics

Related Links

http://angleritics.co.uk

