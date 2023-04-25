Anglia Ruskin University Games Courses Achieve TIGA Accreditation

LONDON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the UK video games industry, is pleased to announce the accreditation of the following games courses at Anglia Ruskin University:

BA (Hons) Computer Games Art

Reaccreditation – awarded

BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology

Accreditation – awarded

MSc/MA Computer Games Development

Accreditation – awarded

BA (Hons) Games Art

The BA (Hons) Games Art degree offers a general programme of study in art and design, which supports the ability to specialise within the art discipline. It is likely to prepare graduates for employment in junior art roles, or further study on Ruskin's MA in Computer Games Development.

BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology

The BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology degree currently offers a generalist programme of study for applying game engine technologies to the development of games. It is likely to prepare graduates well for employment as indie or mobile game developers.

MSc/MA (Hons) Computer Games Development

This course provides a commercially focussed finishing degree for graduates of the BSc alongside students from a wider range of creative backgrounds. The opportunity to work on interdisciplinary development teams should equip students well for roles in indie development teams or setting up their own studios.

The total cohort for Year 1 BA (Hons) Games Art and BSc (Hons) Computer Games Development was 161 in the 2022/23 academic year. There were 15 postgraduate students on the MSc/MA Computer Games Development course.

Destination data

BSc (Hons) Games Art

TIGA use official "Graduate Outcomes" data from HESA (via Discover Uni) to report overall employment rates.

Percentage employed after 15 months: 75%

(Graduate Outcomes survey data from 2018-20) Percentage employed in games: 41%

(University data for 2018-2021 ignoring unknown students) Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 81%

BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology

TIGA use official "Graduate Outcomes" data from HESA to report overall employment rates.

Percentage employed after 15 months: 75%

(Graduate Outcomes survey data from 2017-18) Percentage employed in games: 46%

(University data for 2019-2021 ignoring unknown students) Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 81%

(University data for 2019-2021 ignoring unknown students) Percentage employed in games: 65%

(University data for 2020-2021 ignoring unknown students) Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 94%

MSc/MA Computer Games Development

The TIGA Accreditation Team noted the following examples of best practice:

The provision of both programmes first degree programmes within the same department affords students with excellent opportunities for cross-disciplinary collaborations as part of module delivery and assessment. In particular, the opportunity to work as part of inter-disciplinary teams is highly valued within the game development industry.

One of Ruskin's 2021/22 graduates won the Grads in Games best Character Art under Search for a Star and has found a job at Rebellion.

Attrition rates at the end of the first year on the two first degree programmes are comparatively low.

Accreditation Team

The Accreditation Team from TIGA who reviewed the courses comprised:

Dr Richard Wilson, OBE CEO TIGA

Dr Jacob Habgood, TIGA Educational Advisor & Sumo-Digital Group

Emma Smith, Director of Talent at Creative Assembly

Karl Hilton, Studios Director at Lockwood Publishing

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"Anglia Ruskin University's first degree games programmes provide opportunities for cross-disciplinary team work, which is crucial for employability. Data from HESA shows that both the first degree courses and the MSc/MA programme lead to good empoyment outcomes for graduates. Congratulations to the staff and students of Anglia Ruskin University on your successful accreditations. We now look forward to seeing your entries into the TIGA Games Education Awards 2023."

Dr Jake Habgood, TIGA Educational Advisor & Sumo Digital Group, said:

"The TIGA accreditation scheme provides the opportunity to make a genuine impact on student experience and it's always rewarding to work with passionate course teams who are committed to the continous improvement and relevance of their teaching programmes"

Baris Isikguner, Deputy Head Cambridge School of Creative Industries and Associate Professo, said:

"As a TIGA accredited institution since 2017, we are thrilled to receive this recognition for all three of our courses. TIGA's accreditation standards and support have been invaluable in our pursuit of excellence in games education. This accreditation validates our commitment to providing high-quality, industry-relevant education and our graduates will have the confidence and skills to excel in the dynamic and ever-evolving gaming industry. We are proud to be a part of TIGA's network of accredited institutions and appreciate their dedication to promoting excellence in game design education."

