Anglo-Suisse Capital Strengthens Reach in US Through Marco Polo Securities Regulatory Platform

Anglo-Suisse Capital's growing pipeline will also benefit from access to Marco Polo's network of securities firms across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. Marco Polo enables its platform users to market their local products to international investors, providing investors with access to local exchange-listed securities as well as private placement and M&A opportunities.

Charles Hancock, Chief Executive of Anglo-Suisse Capital said, "We are excited about using the Marco Polo platform, which will facilitate our access to institutional investors based in the United States – the world's largest capital market – while ensuring regulatory compliance."

Steven Carlson, Managing Partner at Marco Polo Securities said, "We look forward to having Anglo-Suisse Capital in our global network. Anglo-Suisse Capital has a wide range of products and capabilities to enhance our offering."

About Anglo-Suisse Capital Limited

Anglo-Suisse Capital is a London-based international investment banking firm specializing in advising on mergers & acquisitions, IPOs and raising capital for funds and corporates, both quoted and private. Anglo-Suisse Capital Limited is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Further information on Anglo-Suisse Capital is available at anglo-suisse.com

Contact:

Anglo-Suisse Capital Limited

Charles Hancock

+44 79 7969 0666

chancock@anglo-suisse.com

About Marco Polo Securities Inc.

Marco Polo Securities Inc. is a US-registered broker-dealer offering global execution, regulatory and distribution capabilities. Marco Polo was a pioneering platform in building cross-border electronic trading infrastructure to enable global institutional flows and provides a unique distribution and regulatory network for capital raising in the global markets. Marco Polo is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC.

Further information on Marco Polo Securities is available at www.mpsecurities.com.

Contact:

Marco Polo Securities Inc.

Business Development

+1 347 773 4959

clientservices@mpsecurities.com

