Angold Resources Begins Drilling at Dorado

Angold intends to drill 5,000 m of HQ core on Dorado. Drilling is planned for 10 drill holes, each with a depth of 500 m in the Lajitas area (see Figure 3), to identify mineralization beyond historically reported resources and to confirm historic intercepts.

Angold's CEO, Mr. Adrian Rothwell, stated: "We have put an experienced team and seed capital to work early at Dorado, beginning regional exploration and sampling programs last year. This has highlighted a larger footprint to the resource areas than previously thought and will improve the success of this preliminary 5,000 m drill program. Dorado has the potential to host multiple multi-million ounce gold deposits in a geological setting that is now better understood than when previous operators worked on the central part of the project in the 1990's and 2000's. With additional staked ground (of about 15,000 ha), local logistical and technical teams, and infrastructure at site we are able to commence drilling quickly. We look forward to an exciting 2021!"

The drill holes are intended to achieve the following goals:

1. Step out to test strike and depth extensions of the mineralization on the project and infill between historic holes. Historic drill intercepts included 318 m @ 0.68 g/t Au and 261 m @ 0.91 g/t Au. Of the historic drill assays, 243 exceeded 1 g/t Au and ranged up to 6.92 g/t Au (Hole ID SF03). Table 1 lists selected historic drill highlights.

Length (m) g/t Au Depth from Depth to Highest g/t Au Hole ID 261 0.91 90 351 4.74 LJ08011 92 0.95 102 194 2.57 LJ10017r 116 0.88 166 282 3.79 LJ06001r 192 0.72 0 192 2.59 LJ06007r 318 0.68 0 318 2.67 LJ10015r

Table 1. Selected historic drill intercepts.

2. Validate historic drill data that formed the basis for a historic resource on the project, so that Angold may use the existing data in a new resource and subsequent drill programs.

3. Gather structure, lithology, alteration, trace element, and density data to build a geologic model for the deposit, which is currently preliminary. The intent of the geologic model is to better understand the structure, geochemistry, and alteration of the deposit to allow vectoring toward more tonnes and higher grade, and to inform exploration for other targets on the project.

4. Generate data for additional drilling at Lajitas, as well as exploration and drilling on additional targets on the project.

Figure 1. Lajitas historic resource area and selected historic drill intercepts.

Table 2 lists the proposed drill holes, and Figure 2 shows the location of the proposed holes relative to the historic holes.

Proposed Drill Holes













Hole ID UTM E WGS84 UTM N WGS84 Elev m Az Dip Depth m Zone Purpose DO-20-A 507080 6980110 4562 120 -60 500 East Twin and extend LJ10015r (RC hole 318 m @ 0.68 g/t Au, ended in mineralization) DO-20-B 507350 6979975 4555 290 -45 500 East Drill heart of the East Zone from the E; test for East Zone structure, attitude, true width DO-20-C 507093 6980248 4583 164 -54 500 East Test depth extension of East Zone below LJ08015r, 11r; test presence of ore-bounding fault on N end of system DO-20-D 507196 6979967 4521 272 -55 500 East Validate LJ0605r, 6r, LJ10022r, SF05, 06; test East Zone structure and attitude DO-20-E 507071 6979885 4467 300 -63 500 East Validate SF11; test East Zone extension to the S DO-20-F 506814 6979974 4486 125 -49 500 East, West Validate LJ10025r, SF12; test West Zone extension to S; test East Zone extension at depth to S DO-20-G 506665 6980090 4538 105 -45 500 West Validate LJ10021r, 17r, SF10; test West Zone extension to W and depth DO-20-H 506893 6980142 4525 134 -45 500 West, East Validate LJ06004r; test depth extension of East Zone below LJ08015r, 11r, DO-20-C DO-20-I 506893 6980187 4537 110 -45 500 East, West Validate LJ10-020r (open at depth); test depth extension of East Zone DO-20-J 506999 6980024 4533 285 -56 500 West Test West Zone structure, attitude, depth extension to W



























Table 2. Proposed drill holes.

Figure 2. Location of proposed drill holes and alternate pads to be permitted.

REGIONAL EXPLORATION AT DORADO

A regional exploration program on the Dorado Project began on December 12th. The exploration plan is designed to test initial targets identified with geologic screening, ASTER hyperspectral processing, structural interpretation, image colour anomalies, and detailed knowledge of other deposits and mineralization styles in the region (Figures 3 & 4). The first-priority target on the project is Lajitas South, an area 1.5 x 2 km in extent underlain by magnetic, IP chargeability, and hyperspectral anomalies that remains untested.

The Dorado exploration program is planned to include geologic mapping and sampling, magnetic surveys, talus fine sample grids, hyperspectral interpretation of all rock and talus fines samples, IDH analysis of talus fines samples (inverse-differential hydrogen, an indication of oxidizing sulfide minerals at depth), and selected IP-resistivity surveys over areas of promising results. Geologic mapping and sampling has begun, and 178 talus fines samples have been collected and delivered to ALS Minerals laboratory (Figure 5).

The Company staked eight new exploration concessions (additional to those staked in the Company's corporate update on November 5, 2020, as posted on www.sedar.com and www.angoldresources.com) totaling approximately 2,100 hectares, covering available prospective ground between existing Angold concessions and those owned by Kinross and other companies.

Figure 3: Dorado Project regional exploration targets.

Figure 4: Dorado Project ASTER hyperspectral anomalies.

Figure 5: Planned and collected talus fine sample locations covering the Lajitas historic resource area and the untested Lajitas South target.

DRILL CORE RELOGGING

In preparation for Angold's drill program the Company's geologic team has been re-logging drill core from previous campaigns, noting alteration types, lithologies, veinlet types, and crosscutting vein relations. Mineralization, alteration, and host rocks observed so far are typical of Maricunga style gold porphyry and epithermal deposits, consisting of multi-stage quartz diorite intrusions and volcanic host rocks and numerous alteration assemblages indicative of porphyry and epithermal systems. Mineralization observed in historic core consists of banded quartz veins (quartz-pyrite-magnetite), A-veins (quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite), and T-veins (grey quartz), all of which are characteristic of economic deposits in the Maricunga Belt.

Figure 6. Banded quartz (QB, quartz-pyrite-magnetite), A-veins (quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite), and T-veins (grey quartz) showing multiple mineralization events, typical of Maricunga style gold deposits.

Qualified Person

David Smith, CPG, the VP Global Exploration for Angold and a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration programs at Angold's projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Angold

Angold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of the Maricunga, Nevada and Ontario. Angold owns a 100% interest in the Dorado, Cordillera and South Bay-Uchi projects, and certain claims that append the optioned Iron Butte project.

Further information on Angold can be found on the Company's website at www.angoldresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting the Company by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (866) 852 8719.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and includes expectations of the resumption of trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release.

