ANGOSTURA® CELEBRATES 200 YEARS OF BITTERS AND EMPOWERING COCKTAIL CREATIVITY WITH THE DEBUT OF A NEW PREMIUM LIMITED-EDITION BITTERS

ANGOSTURA® 200-Year Anniversary Limited-Edition bitters pairs globally influenced spices and herbs and ANGOSTURA® aged rum for the first time ever

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Angostura®, world renowned for its bitters' production and empowering bartenders and curious cocktail creators everywhere, announced the release of the ANGOSTURA® 200-Year Anniversary Limited-Edition bitters, available in limited quantities at select national and regional liquor chains in October 2024.

ANGOSTURA® Limited-Edition 200-Year bitters

This new commemorative bitters honors two centuries of the brand's craftsmanship and innovation, featuring a unique blend of globally influenced herbs and spices—many reminiscent of those used by the brand's founder, Dr. Johann Siegert, in his 1824 apothecary—paired with ANGOSTURA aged rum. This first-ever combination results in a bitters product unlike any other on the market, promising to transform the future of cocktail and mocktail creation much like the original ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters pioneered the bitters' category 200 years ago.

"The special release of ANGOSTURA 200-Year Anniversary Limited-Edition bitters is both a celebration of where we've come from and where we are headed," said Katie Herrmann, brand director, Mizkan America, Inc., the exclusive distributor for ANGOSTURA® bitters for North America. "This release is more than a nod to our rich history; it's about ushering in the next 200 years of inspiring bartenders, at-home mixologists and curious cocktails everywhere with a unique and differentiated flavor that will fuel their creativity for years to come."

Celebrating 200 Years of Bitters and Cocktail Creative Excellence

Since 1824, ANGOSTURA bitters have been an essential and secret ingredient for bartenders and cocktail lovers alike. Poised to transform the bitters category—just as ANGOSTURA aromatic bitters pioneered the bitters' category 200 years ago—this latest release serves as both a nod to the brand's historic past and a commitment to its future, offering a versatile, bright and herbal flavor profile that pairs seamlessly with trending spirits such as tequila, gin, shochu and, of course, rum.

The ANGOSTURA® 200-Year Anniversary Limited-Edition bitters features premium ingredients and will be available in a custom-designed, collector's edition box, making it a highly sought-after item for those who enjoy unique, collectible spirits. Limited to just 120,000 bottles globally, this exclusive release promises to elevate cocktail experiences around the world.

A New Chapter in Mixology

Designed with both professional bartenders and home cocktail enthusiasts in mind, this new bitters offers an entirely fresh cocktail experience.

"Our goal is to continue empowering creators and innovators in the cocktail space," added Herrmann. "This limited-edition release celebrates our brand's legacy while opening new doors for creativity in mixology."

The new, ANGOSTURA 200-Year Anniversary Limited-Edition bitters will be available for purchase in limited quantity at select national and regional liquor chains including Total Wine & More, BevMO, Specs and Binnys as well as online at Reserve Bar and Bourbon Concierge in October 2024.

For more information and to explore new signature cocktail recipes created to highlight the tasting notes of the ANGOSTURA 200-Year Anniversary Limited-Edition bitters, visit www.angosturabitters.com. These recipes include:

Jalisco Old Fashioned Featuring ANGOSTURA 200-Year Anniversary Limited-Edition bitters with bright, herbal tasting notes Also featuring Amaro di ANGOSTURA ® with tasting notes of aromatic spiced bouquet featuring flavors of cinnamon and toasted caramel

Toast to 200 Featuring ANGOSTURA 200-Year Anniversary Limited-Edition bitters with bright, herbal tasting notes Also featuring ANGOSTURA ® 1824 Rum , a well-rounded, medium-bodied palate with hints of chocolate, orange, spices and fruit



About the House of ANGOSTURA®: The proud history of the House of Angostura® began 200 years ago in 1824, when founder Dr. Johann Siegert first produced aromatic bitters in the city of Angostura in Venezuela, today called Cuidad Bolívar. Recognized over the centuries by the granting of Royal Warrants of Appointment to the royal households of Great Britain, Prussia, Spain, and Sweden. ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters, ANGOSTURA® orange bitters and ANGOSTURA® cocoa bitters are the world's market leaders, an integral ingredient in premium cocktails, and a mainstay of cocktail culture. Angostura's international range of rums, produced at the only rum distillery in Trinidad, includes distinctive, exquisitely blended rums: Angostura 1824®, Angostura 1919®, Angostura® 7-Year-Old, Angostura® 5-Year-Old, Angostura® Reserva and Angostura Tamboo, blended by masters with years of experience and training in original traditions using closely guarded formulas and techniques. Other products include the multiple award-winning Amaro di ANGOSTURA®, which leverages our unsurpassed heritage as a blender of the finest bitters and rums and our carbonated beverage, Angostura® Chill and its innovative array of flavours.

About ANGOSTURA®: Headquartered in Laventille, Trinidad. Angostura is considered one of Trinidad's crown jewels, world renowned for its ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters, Rums, and Angostura® Chill. The company's rum and bitters brands can be found in more than 170 countries worldwide.

About Mizkan America, Inc.

Based in Mount Prospect, IL, Mizkan America, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 220 years. As one of the leading makers of condiments and sauces in the United States, Mizkan America maintains 12 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty Asian and food-ingredient trade channels. Since 2005, Mizkan America has seen dramatic growth and their portfolio now includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, cooking wines, wine reductions, sushi seasoning and salad dressings. Mizkan America brands include: RAGÚ®, Bertolli®, Holland House®, Nakano®, Mizkan® and Four Monks®. Mizkan America is also the exclusive distributor/sales agent for Angostura® Bitters in North America. For more information, go to www.Mizkan.com.

About The Mizkan Group

The Mizkan Group is a privately held, international food manufacturer, headquartered in Handa City, Japan, with a heritage that spans more than 220 years. Always guided by the company's Two Principles (Offer customers only the finest products; and Continuously challenge the status quo), the Mizkan Group offers a line-up of well-known international brands under the Mizkan umbrella and is a leader in the liquid-condiment category. The Mizkan Group has operating facilities around the globe in places including Japan, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. More information about the Mizkan Group can be found at: www.mizkanholdings.com/en/.

Media Contacts:

Candace Corner | ANGOSTURA®

[email protected]

(216) 965-6848

SOURCE ANGOSTURA