ANGOSTURA® Expands Into Premium Cocktail Syrups

The #1 Bitters Brand Launches Demerara Sugar Syrup and Spicy Honey Syrup

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant milestone for one of the most iconic names in cocktails, ANGOSTURA®, the #1 bitters brand*, today announced the U.S. launch of two premium cocktail syrups: ANGOSTURA Demerara Sugar Syrup and ANGOSTURA Spicy Honey Syrup.

ANGOSTURA® Spicy Honey Syrup delivers a bold balance of smooth honey sweetness and lingering chili heat. Ideal for tequila, mezcal, or whiskey cocktails, it brings depth and complexity to trending drinks such as the Spicy Margarita, one of the fastest growing cocktail trends across on-premise menus. ANGOSTURA® Demerara Sugar Syrup is a dark, full-bodied syrup layered with notes of toasted molasses, warm caramel, and a hint of smoke. Designed to complement aged spirits such as bourbon, rye whiskey, and dark rum, it enhances both classic and modern cocktails, especially the Old Fashioned, one of the most popular cocktails in the U.S.

For more than 200 years, ANGOSTURA has inspired cocktail creativity around the world with its signature bitters. Building on that heritage, the brand is expanding beyond bitters into a broader role in cocktail creation with premium cocktail syrups crafted for flavor and designed to bring ease and consistency to both classic and contemporary drinks.

The expansion reflects growing demand for high-quality cocktail ingredients as bartenders and home cocktail enthusiasts increasingly seek solutions that simplify preparation without sacrificing flavor.

ANGOSTURA Demerara Sugar Syrup is a dark, full-bodied syrup layered with notes of toasted molasses, warm caramel, and a hint of smoke. Designed to complement aged spirits such as bourbon, rye whiskey, and dark rum, it enhances both classic and modern cocktails, especially the Old Fashioned, one of the most popular cocktails in the U.S.

is a dark, full-bodied syrup layered with notes of toasted molasses, warm caramel, and a hint of smoke. Designed to complement aged spirits such as bourbon, rye whiskey, and dark rum, it enhances both classic and modern cocktails, especially the Old Fashioned, one of the most popular cocktails in the U.S. ANGOSTURA Spicy Honey Syrup delivers a bold balance of smooth honey sweetness and lingering chili heat. Ideal for tequila, mezcal, or whiskey cocktails, it brings depth and complexity to trending drinks such as the Spicy Margarita, one of the fastest growing cocktail trends across on-premise menus.

"These new syrups represent a natural evolution for ANGOSTURA," said Michael Fritts, ANGOSTURA Brand Manager, Mizkan America. "Today's bartenders and home cocktail enthusiasts want high-quality ingredients that simplify preparation without sacrificing flavor. These premium syrups make it easier to craft and elevate cocktails with the quality and taste people trust from ANGOSTURA."

"For more than 200 years, ANGOSTURA has helped shape cocktail culture around the world," adds Ian Forbes, CEO, ANGOSTURA Limited. "These syrups extend that legacy by bringing the brand's flavor expertise and commitment to quality into a new cocktail ingredient category."

The addition of syrups allows bartenders and retailers to expand cocktail possibilities around the trusted ANGOSTURA brand while supporting premiumization across both on-premise and retail channels.

The new ANGOSTURA Cocktail Syrups are now available at select retailers nationwide.

*Note: Circana 52 week ending 04.05.26

About the House of Angostura®:

Founded in 1824 by Dr. Johann Siegert in Angostura, Venezuela (now Ciudad Bolívar), ANGOSTURA® is the world market leader in bitters and one of the Caribbean's leading rum producers. For more than 200 years, the brand has helped shape cocktail culture worldwide through its iconic portfolio of bitters, premium rums, and innovative beverage products. ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters, orange bitters, and cocoa bitters are trusted by bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts around the globe as essential ingredients in classic and contemporary cocktails. The company's award-winning rum portfolio includes Angostura® 3-Year-Old, 5-Year-Old, 7-Year-Old, Founder's Reserve 1824®, Grand Reserve 1919®, 15-Year-Old 1787®, and Tamboo® Spiced Rum. Additional products include Amaro di ANGOSTURA® and Angostura® Chill. Headquartered in Laventille, Trinidad, ANGOSTURA® products are distributed in more than 170 markets worldwide across North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Asia, The Caribbean and Australia.

About Mizkan America:

Based in Schaumburg, Ill, Mizkan America, Inc., is the US operating company of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 220 years, always guided by the company's Two Principles (Offer customers only the finest products; and Continuously challenge the status quo). As one of the leading makers of condiments and sauces in the United States, Mizkan America maintains 12 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty Asian and food-ingredient trade channels. Since their U.S. debut in 1977, Mizkan America has experienced dramatic growth and their portfolio now includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, cooking wines, wine reductions and sushi seasoning. Mizkan America brands include: RAGÚ®, Bertolli®, Holland House®, Nakano®, Mizkan®, Born Simple® and Zing Zang®. Mizkan America is also the exclusive distributor/sales agent for Angostura® bitters in North America. For more information, go to: www.mizkan.com and www.mizkanholdings.com/en.

SOURCE Mizkan America