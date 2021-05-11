Angott Search Group Celebrates 40 Years in Business

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of President Mark Angott, the Angott Search Group (ASG) has recently celebrated its 40th anniversary in the recruitment industry. Over those four decades the firm has grown to become a powerhouse in the banking and financial services arena, while also serving the automotive, legal, and energy sectors. The firm has placed over 4,000 candidates into full-time roles over the years and generated over $75mm in revenues.

"This is a major milestone for us," says Angott. "Our client base has been very loyal over the past 40 years, which means that we've done a good job of bringing top talent to them and positively impacting their companies. I believe that our core values of honesty, integrity, and professionalism have led to our success in this industry. We are committed to always acting in the best interests of our clients and candidates."

When Angott started with the firm in 1981, the recruitment industry looked very different, relying on dial-up phones and fax machines to match up clients and candidates. "We have been able to adapt quickly and effectively to changes in the recruitment landscape," says Angott, who took over the practice in 1990. "An ever-evolving digital environment requires recruiters to develop a new set of skills, and rather than resist these advancements, we recognize that digital tools are now the primary vehicle for talent engagement and acquisition. ASG has made a point to equip our associates with the most advanced technological resources available to facilitate achieving better and quicker results for our clients."

Even in the current market, the talent pool of skilled professionals remains slim, according to Angott. "Not everyone is looking for a job," he says. "Our experience suggests that, for any given position, only ten percent of the relevant, experienced talent is actively looking to make a move. That means that 90 percent of the candidates who might be right for the position are not engaged in job searches — and the best candidates are typically among them."

Kelly Potes, CEO of Choice One Bank, finds this to be true: "We have had a long relationship and great success with Angott Search Group. They have been able to source talent for us that we would not have gotten on our own. They are our 'go to' search company for our executive and production staff needs."

The recruiters at ASG also recognize the importance of helping their clients communicate their employer brand. "Today's professional workforce expects better career development opportunities, increased flexibility, and overall workplace satisfaction. We present our clients and their opportunities in a way that attracts the best possible candidates and promotes longevity," says Angott.

"Angott Search Group has successfully recruited key members of our team within senior leadership, commercial lending, wealth management, and retail banking," says H. Douglas Chaffin, Retired President of Monroe Bank and Trust. "Most importantly, the retention of those recruited by ASG has been very strong, as they take the time to ensure there's an appropriate match from a skills perspective as well as culturally."

As proof that ASG practices what it preaches, they have been selected as one of Metro Detroit's 101 Best & Brightest Companies to Work For each of the last ten years; recognition based on factors such as work/life balance, training opportunities, and corporate culture. Angott's effective leadership is reflected in the tenure of his team — many of whom have worked for ASG for between ten and twenty years — in a space that typically sees significant turnover. And it's not just his own people who stay — his client base boasts 70 percent repeat business.

"We are very grateful for the loyalty of our clients," says Angott. "And I personally am especially grateful to my team for making our success possible even in the toughest of times."

About Angott Search Group

Angott Search Group ( www.asgteam.com ) is a nationally recognized, full-service executive search firm with forty years of experience building solid corporate partnerships by matching their clients' culture, goals and expectations with exceptional people.

