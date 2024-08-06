Angry Crab Shack Celebrates Successful and Rewarding First Half of 2024

Seafood Boil Franchise Continues Stellar Growth Heading into Second Half of the Year

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angry Crab Shack , a leading full-service restaurant renowned for its bold Asian-Cajun seafood boils, is celebrating remarkable success and growth in the first half of 2024. Angry Crab Shack has grown to 23 locations throughout the United States after opening two new locations recently in Kennesaw, GA and Prescott, AZ. In addition to its first international location in the UK, the brand has exciting plans to keep expanding internationally with its UK Master Franchise Agreement, through which a second location is slated to open in October and a 3rd location in the first quarter of 2025.

Angry Crab Shack's impressive trajectory has not gone unnoticed from industry media. This year alone, the franchise has been highlighted in Nation's Restaurant News' 100 emerging franchise brands that demonstrate momentum in the restaurant industry, The Daily Meal's roundup of 12 seafood chains that are about to take over the US, and Eat This, Not That!, an article on "six fast-growing seafood chains you're about to see everywhere."

While Angry Crab Shack values these accolades, the most rewarding aspect of business for the brand is working with charities. Angry Crab Shack has been a longtime charitable partner of Phoenix Children's Hospital and the Arizona Housing Coalition, which provides supportive services to veterans experiencing housing instability. Each year, throughout the month of July, Angry Crab Shack hosts the "You Dine We Donate" campaign benefitting the organization. For every guest that dines at one of their restaurants, Angry Crab Shack donates 25 cents, as well as donates a portion of proceeds from t-shirt and beverage sales. This year's campaign raised over $100K, putting the restaurant chain to nearly $2M in donations to all of its charitable partners combined since 2017.

"We are thrilled to celebrate a remarkable first half of the year. The dedication from our team to be innovative, while remaining true to what we are known for, and our guests' continued support have driven significant growth and success," said Andy Diamond President of Angry Crab Shack. "Beyond our business achievements, we are especially proud of all our charitable initiatives. As we move forward, we remain focused on delivering exceptional experiences and making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

In addition to its charitable accomplishments, Angry Crab Shack's key objectives going forward are to give its guests the best dining experience possible, expand marketing initiatives to increase guest traffic, improve restaurant operations, efficiency and profitability for its Franchise Partners and continued emphasis on franchise development to bring the Angry Crab Shack experience to more markets in the United States and internationally.

To learn more about Angry Crab Shack, visit: https://www.angrycrabshack.com/.

About Angry Crab Shack

Founded in 2013 by Ron Lou, Angry Crab Shack is a fun, casual seafood restaurant specializing in seafood boil with bold Asian-Cajun flavors that are unique to the brand and irresistible to guests. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, the seafood concept began franchising in 2017 and has since grown to five corporate locations and 19 franchise locations with agreements signed to bring additional restaurants to Florida, Georgia, Texas, Utah and the United Kingdom. Angry Crab Shack aims to have 100 locations open and operating by 2030. For more information, visit https://www.angrycrabfranchise.com/

SOURCE Angry Crab Shack