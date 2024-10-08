Angry Crab Shack Selects Lunchbox to Power Digital Channels Amidst Nationwide Expansion

With plans to scale to over 100 locations across the U.S., Angry Crab Shack selects Lunchbox to streamline its guest experience, unify digital touchpoints, and consolidate data sources into one comprehensive system. The new partnership aims to create a seamless, engaging guest experience while providing robust, scalable tools for franchisees.

"Our guests deserve a consistent, elevated experience no matter where they visit us—whether in our restaurants or online," said Andrew Diamond, President of Angry Crab Shack. "Lunchbox's platform will enable us to unify our digital presence and give our guests more personalization and convenience as we grow. This partnership is beneficial in our journey to becoming a household name nationwide."

The integration with Lunchbox will allow Angry Crab Shack to enhance guest engagement through loyalty programs, streamlined online ordering, and centralized marketing efforts, enabling corporate and franchisees to focus on providing high-quality service while scaling their operations efficiently.

The partnership will allow Angry Crab Shack to tap into Lunchbox's core products:

Marketing CRM : Enabling automated, data-driven marketing campaigns that leverage over 50+ customer data points for precision-targeted guest engagement.

: Enabling automated, data-driven marketing campaigns that leverage over 50+ customer data points for precision-targeted guest engagement. Loyalty & Gift Cards : Customizable loyalty programs and digital gift card management to drive repeat business and improve customer retention.

: Customizable loyalty programs and digital gift card management to drive repeat business and improve customer retention. Web & App Ordering: Unified digital ordering platform that integrates across web and mobile app, offering guests a seamless, custom branded experience across all channels.

"We're excited to partner with Angry Crab Shack as they step into this next phase of massive growth," said Stefan Hertzberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Lunchbox. "We're here to deliver the technology that scales alongside their expansion plans while creating a unified, data-driven customer experience that keeps guests engaged and loyal to the brand."

About Lunchbox:

Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for enterprise chains, providing a comprehensive suite of digital products that help brands scale their online presence. Specializing in app and web ordering, loyalty, marketing CRM, and gift card management, Lunchbox empowers over 5,000 restaurant locations across the U.S., including Firehouse Subs, BRIX Holdings, Torchy's Tacos, Paris Baguette, and Clean Juice. For more information, visit www.lunchbox.io.

About Angry Crab Shack:

Founded in 2013, Angry Crab Shack is a casual dining seafood restaurant famous for its seafood boils and Southern-inspired flavors. With a mission to offer guests a unique and lively dining experience, Angry Crab Shack has quickly expanded to multiple locations, with plans to continue its growth across the U.S. For more information, visit www.angrycrabshack.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Adriana Desmond, [email protected]

SOURCE Lunchbox