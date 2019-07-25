Angry Crab Shack Signs First Multi-Unit Agreement; Brings Bold Asian-Cajun Seafood to Atlanta

ATLANTA, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angry Crab Shack, a leading full-service Cajun seafood restaurant specializing in boiled shellfish flavored with signature sauces, recently signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring three locations to Atlanta—breaking into the Georgia market. The first restaurant is on pace to open before the end of 2019 with the second and third restaurant openings planned for 2020 and 2021.

The popular and bold brand has grown to six corporate and three franchise locations, all of which are in Arizona, making this Atlanta expansion news even more exciting for city residents craving flavorful and fresh seafood. An additional ten locations are projected to open in Atlanta over the next five years.

"It's quite an honor to bring the first Angry Crab Shack franchise to Atlanta," said Greg Brown, who alongside his wife, Dena, will own and operate the Atlanta locations. "Opening a seafood restaurant has been a lifetime dream of ours and when we learned more about franchising with Angry Crab Shack, it seemed like a perfect fit."

Having launched and operated a local assisted living facility in Flowery Branch, Dena is no stranger to business ownership. Plus, with Greg's 10-plus years in health care, the Browns have a varied skillset and years of both customer service and management experience behind them in this new endeavor.

"Our passion is to serve," added Dena, who still owns and operates Peaceful Hearts Personal Care Home in Gainesville. "More than anything, we're looking forward to becoming more involved in our area. We can't wait for this exciting new chapter of our lives and are positive Atlanta will fall in love Angry Crab Shack just like we did."

Angry Crab Shack draws on Cajun and Asian flavors – as well as a fun food presentation and a laid-back environment – to create an unparalleled dining experience for guests. Best known for using the freshest ingredients, Angry Crab Shack sources lobster from the East Coast, Dungeness Crab from the Pacific Northwest, King Crab from Bering Strait, Snow Crab from Canadian waters, and crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Guests can expect a fun family experience where they can throw on a bib, roll up their sleeves, and dig in. The brand offers a variety of boils including, shrimp, crawfish, lobster, crab and more.

"It's a great feeling to welcome Greg and Dena into the Angry Crab Shack family," said Andrew Diamond, President of Angry Crab Shack. "At the end of the day, you need a concept that will keep guests coming back and a straight-forward business for franchise owners, both of which we've mastered. Having lived in Atlanta for nearly a decade, I am incredibly excited to have a multi-unit franchise owner there as well as excited for our guests who I know will love our brand. We plan to continue expanding throughout the country through franchising."

With Americans increasing their seafood intake each year, Angry Crab Shack is capitalizing on the growing seafood boil trend to bring family and friends together for a memorable and unique dining experience. Our unique real estate strategy guarantees a remarkably low cost of entry for the franchise owner. With average store sales volumes in excess of $3 million per year and demonstrated profitability we are aggressively expanding throughout the country. Fantastic sales position Angry Crab as an attractive investment opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the full-service restaurant industry - initial investment ranges between $390,000 to $711,000. Targeted franchise expansion states for the remainder of 2019 include Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, as well as Utah.

