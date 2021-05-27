Angry Miao releases its next-generation product in the CYBERBOARD series - "CYBERBOARD Le Smoking"

With regard to the bold design of this keyboard, Angry Miao founder Li Nan mentioned in an interview that "A good design is impossible without considering the cultural context behind the product. High-end fashion brands often inspire design trends within the consumer electronics industry. By paying homage to Saint Laurent and Hedi Slimane, we hope to take a leading role in moving the consumer electronics industry forward when it comes to design trends."

Matte and glossy design, a salute to Le Smoking by Hedi Slimane

CYBERBOARD R2 is inspired by the classic Saint Laurent Le Smoking suit, symbolizing the independent spirit of women. In the era of Hedi Silmane, with his signature slim cut, metal chain and Chelsea boots, Le Smoking gained popularity among men once again. The cool all-black design, with its contrast between matte and glossy materials, presents abundant texture and details, presenting a rebellious rock & roll spirit.

CYBERBOARD Le Smoking comes in three matte and glossy color combinations: Jet Black, Psychedelic and Meteor Grey. All three evoke a tough, psychedelic look. The aluminum ingot frame on the front of the keyboard is formed through CNC machining, sandblasting, and several other complex polishing processes. Finally coated by a PVD vacuum furnace (the Meteor Grey variant is anodized), and a bright and shiny mirror-like surface is the end result.

On the sides, a precise, layered matte spraying process is used to create an advanced yet low-key matte texture, perfectly contrasting with the front. This combination of glossy and matte is a true homage to Le Smoking's cross-generational design and appeal.

CYBERBOARD Le Smoking's shiny matte surface is made of 100% aluminum alloy; a world-first in the computer electronics industry. Sandblasting and mirror polishing is used to ensure the feel and uniformity of the matte surface. Achieving a bright mirror-like effect is a true test for any part of the production process. With current manufacturing limitations, it is not yet 100% perfect. Therefore, there may still be small defects such as small white spots and minor color differences on the bottom of the shell. The all-new PVD direct plating process brings an unprecedented shiny mirror experience, but at the same time also may bring some subtle issues that might slightly affect the overall experience.

Gasket Mount: a transcendental feel and sound

In addition to its incredible color design, CYBERBOARD Le Smoking's Gasket Mount is another true highlight. The upgraded Gasket Mount gives a better sound and feel to CYBERBOARD. It makes typing a graceful duet between you and your keyboard.

The new positioning plate has also been optimized and improved in several ways. Together with the hollowed out leaf spring-like structure, we have reduced the resonance and improved the spring action; making for a satisfying sound and resulting in a wondrous typing experience.

Le Smoking allows you to choose between four different plate materials, including Black Aluminum Plate (default), Psychedelic PVD Brass, Golden Black FR-4, and 1.5mm Translucent PC. Multiple choices for OGs like yourself.

DIY fun with new lighting effects

Besides brand-new design and upgraded gasket, the DIY lighting effects have also been significantly upgraded.

Le Smoking's LED effect slots have jumped from one to three, providing you with greater creative flexibility. In addition, an in-switch lighting function has been added. Newly upgraded RGB hardware and 256-level DC dimming allows for a higher refresh rate and stronger color reproduction, giving you more DIY fun with every tap.

This upgrade removes the physical dual-mode switch and instead implements seamless switching between Bluetooth and wireless modes. For European users, a soldering PCB is also available as an additional option, providing greater versatility for users using an ISO layout.

Even more surprises: all-new keycaps and cyan-colored CYBERCOIN

In addition to the CYBERBOARD Le Smoking, Angry Miao is also launching the all-new Angry Miao 021C keycap set, Time Machine artisan keycap, The Chimney Cat artisan keycap (AFS) and a cyan-colored CYBERCOIN. These new accessories give users even more choices to match their setup perfectly.

About Angry Miao

Established in 2019, Angry Miao is committed to bringing future technology to consumers through close community interaction, while at the same time providing advanced futuristic product designs. This towards building the so-called: Future Art Community.

Products include TWS and revolutionary wireless desktop products, as well as IP-centric products, in order to enhance the emotional brand connection.

Angry Miao founder Li Nan believes that through the Community Driven and D2C sales model, Angry Miao is capable of creating a high-end and trendy technology brand widely recognized by global consumers.

