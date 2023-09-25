ANGRY ORCHARD HARD CIDER LAUNCHES BIGGEST CIDER BOTTLE IN BRAND HISTORY FOR LIMITED-EDITION HALLOWEEN TREAT

News provided by

Angry Orchard Cider Company

25 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

At a whopping six liters, this King size bottle is an adult take on King size candy bars

WALDEN, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angry Orchard Hard Cider, the nation's leading hard cider maker1, is kicking off Halloween with a new treat this year, inspired by nostalgic memories of trick-or-treating. Paying homage to the houses that hand out King size candy bars on Halloween (arguably, the coolest houses), Angry Orchard is releasing a King size bottle clocking in at six whole liters of deliciously refreshing hard cider.

Angry Orchard is releasing a King size bottle clocking in at six whole liters of deliciously refreshing hard cider.
Angry Orchard is releasing a King size bottle clocking in at six whole liters of deliciously refreshing hard cider.
More than 16 times the size of the standard Crisp Apple bottle, Crisp Apple King Size is no tricks and all treat!
More than 16 times the size of the standard Crisp Apple bottle, Crisp Apple King Size is no tricks and all treat!
Angry Orchard is releasing a King size bottle clocking in at six whole liters of deliciously refreshing hard cider.
Angry Orchard is releasing a King size bottle clocking in at six whole liters of deliciously refreshing hard cider.
Angry Orchard is releasing a King size bottle clocking in at six whole liters of deliciously refreshing hard cider. More than 16 times the size of the standard Crisp Apple bottle, Crisp Apple King Size is no tricks and all treat! Angry Orchard is releasing a King size bottle clocking in at six whole liters of deliciously refreshing hard cider.

Dressed up for Halloween and ready to party, the new, limited-edition Angry Orchard Crisp Apple King Size bottle is best shared with friends and paired with candy. A scary-fun take on the Crisp Apple taste Angry Orchard fans know and love, Angry Orchard Crisp Apple King Size is packed with traditional cider apples grown right on Angry Orchard's 100-year-old apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley. A perfect balance of sweetness and bright acidity at 7% ABV, Crisp Apple King Size is the ultimate treat this Halloween.

"Halloween and cider go hand-in-hand, but this year, we recommend using two hands to handle this bottle," said Angry Orchard Cider Maker, Joe Gaynor. "Our own version of handing out King size candy bars on Halloween, Crisp Apple King Size takes our OG Crisp Apple and adds some festive Halloween spirit to create our biggest bottle yet."

More than 16 times the size of the standard Crisp Apple bottle, Crisp Apple King Size is no tricks and all treat! Available to ship directly to drinkers' doors beginning October 2, snag this limited-edition bottle while supplies last through Angry Orchard VinoShipper for $200 per bottle with free nationwide shipping (some state exclusions apply!). Crisp Apple King Size will be available on three drop days, including:

  • Mon., October 2
  • Mon., October 9
  • Mon., October 16

Or, visit the Angry Orchard in New York's Hudson Valley for a chance to purchase a Crisp Apple King Size bottle right at the source.

For more information on where to find Angry Orchard, please visit AngryOrchard.com and follow along @AngryOrchard on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Angry Orchard Cider Company:
The leading cider across the country, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing, and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers creates small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com

1Source: Circana MULO + Conv; L52WE 09/04/2023

SOURCE Angry Orchard Cider Company

Also from this source

ANGRY ORCHARD HARD CIDER RELEASES NEW FIRESIDE MIX PACK WITH FOUR VARIATIONS OF AMERICA'S FAVORITE FALL FLAVOR: APPLE

Angry Orchard Introduces a New Way to Rosé Ahead of Summer with New Blueberry Rosé Hard Cider

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.