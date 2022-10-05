ANGRY ORCHARD HARD CIDER LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION MINI KEGS JUST IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN

This Orchard-exclusive hard cider is dressed up for Halloween in a two-gallon mini keg shipped directly to drinkers nationwide

WALDEN, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for spooky season, Angry Orchard , the nation's leading cider maker,1 is launching limited-edition mini kegs for Halloween filled with a seasonally inspired hard cider that you can typically only enjoy at the brand's Orchard in New York's Hudson Valley. Dressed up in custom graphics featuring haunted versions of Angry Orchard's iconic Orchard, these mini kegs are available to ship directly to drinkers across the country and are sure to be the hit of any festivities this October.

And while this mini keg might look like a trick, it's a treat! Especially the cider inside. Featuring Angry Orchard Albany Post, this hard cider is an Orchard favorite that blends traditional cider making bittersweet and bittersharp apples grown right on the Orchard at Albany Post Road in Walden, N.Y. A semi-sweet cider that boasts a refreshing aroma of fresh apple and raw honey, Albany Post will bring a taste of the Orchard to drinkers across the country in this mini keg for the first time.

"Fall is our favorite time of year at Angry Orchard, and we never miss an opportunity to celebrate Halloween in a big way," said Joe Gaynor, Cider Maker for Angry Orchard. "In between picking and pressing apples, we're welcoming guests from around the world to enjoy our ciders here at the Orchard this month. Our first-ever mini keg allows us to extend that experience to folks across the country, while also having some fun for one of my favorite cider-drinking holidays, Halloween."

In addition to being Angry Orchard's first 100% estate-made cider, which means every batch is pressed, fermented and bottled on the same land that grew its apples, Albany Post is made entirely from apples that are handpicked with the help of Angry Orchard's community members – creating a true celebration of people and place. With the launch of the brand's first mini keg, Angry Orchard is excited to bring that sense of community to drinkers nationwide who are gathering with friends and family for Halloween celebrations.

Angry Orchard's Halloween mini kegs will be available for home delivery via VinoShipper beginning early October ($75 with free nationwide shipping). Albany Post is also available on tap or in 750ml bottles at Angry Orchard's Cider House in Walden.

About Angry Orchard Cider Company:

The leading cider across the country, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing, and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers create small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com

