Angstrom Technology Announces Jennifer Biro as President of New Life Sciences Division

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angstrom Technology is thrilled to announce a new addition to its world class leadership team with the hiring of Jennifer Biro in role of President for its newly formed Life Sciences Division. Biro is now responsible for the division, effective immediately.

"Bringing Jennifer Biro to lead our new Life Science Division was a strategic decision to ensure Angstrom Technology's growth and development in the marketplace. Jennifer's leadership skills coupled with her decades of experience, work ethic and trusted connections with people in the industry will add to our ability to deliver the best product and service to our customers" said Karan Rai, Chairman of the Board for Angstrom Technology. "Jennifer's energy, passion, and resolve are essential as we work to take full advantage of our expanded product offerings in a cost-conscious, competitive global marketplace." Rai added "Biro's new leadership will provide a balance of both strategic and executional focus. At Angstrom, all our key hiring decisions begin with the customer in mind. I know hiring Jennifer will enable us to build a highly customer focused team in our Life Sciences Division."

"I am honored to have this opportunity to join Angstrom Technology -- a company whose values I share and respect," said Biro. "Leading our efforts in the Life Science Division, ensuring that all of our stakeholders -- clients, partners, and colleagues -- benefit from our technical services and product portfolio along with world-class customer service and innovation, is incredibly exciting."

With her background and expertise, Biro is well-positioned to contribute to any company's national and international awareness efforts. Her skills in business development, marketing, and strategic development make her an asset in driving initiatives to expand the client base and increase market sector penetration. Jennifer Biro, President, is also spearheading an innovative and collaborative project, The Cleanroom Design Center of America, located at the Budd Bioworks in northern Philadelphia.

About Angstrom Technology

Angstrom Technology is a respected leader in providing expert technical services for clean rooms, dry rooms, and cold rooms. With over 30 years of experience, the company is known for its flexibility, optionality, commitment to quality, integrity, and client satisfaction. Angstrom Technology's Life Sciences division is dedicated to delivering the highest level of expertise and turnkey solutions for the life sciences, healthcare, microelectronics, battery, medical device and technical market sectors.

­

SOURCE Angstrom Technology