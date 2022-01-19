Angstrom Technology Expands Global Reach, Acquires Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angstrom Technology, a West Michigan cleanroom engineering company and portfolio company of ASGARD Partners & Co., announced its acquisition of UK-based Connect 2 Cleanrooms ("C2C"). This acquisition broadens Angstrom Technology's global footprint and expands the company's extensive offerings in the cleanroom industry. C2C represents Angstrom's second add-on acquisition after the acquisition of Built 2 Spec in September 2021.

Angstrom Technology has acquired 100% ownership in C2C. As part of the transaction, the existing C2C management team led by Joe Govier, Founder and CEO will remain in place to run daily operations in the company's Lancaster, United Kingdom location.

"I can't express the level of excitement and opportunity this acquisition will bring to the US cleanroom industry," said Matt Isard, CEO of Angstrom Technology. "The addition of the C2C platform into Angstrom's current business will allow us to integrate these capabilities throughout our current offerings giving our existing and future customers a better, more fluid experience."

Joe Govier, Founder and CEO of C2C said, "This transaction and combination of businesses will enable Angstrom and C2C to fulfill a joint vision to create a truly global controlled environment solutions platform, and we are excited for the future of the group and teams within."

Matt Purvis, Angstrom Technology's Chief Operating Officer said, "With many of our customers operating in the U.S. and Europe, the C2C acquisition furthers our mission to be the leading global cleanroom provider. In addition, we now offer a full range of cleanroom consumables, ready-to-ship cleanrooms, certification and validation services, along with expanded expertise in cleanroom design, engineering, and build capabilities."

"This acquisition will provide a solid foundation for Angstrom Technology to continue to offer our superior turnkey cleanroom solutions, service, and quality to our customers on a global scale. I am very excited to welcome the C2C team to the Angstrom family," said Adam Rzepka, Angstrom's SVP Global Sales and Business Development.

About C2C

Connect 2 Cleanrooms is an integrated cleanroom solutions provider. Since 2002, the company has become a trusted partner to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Its range of cleanroom solutions delivers functional performance that meets precise requirements. Connect 2 Cleanrooms also provides cleanroom validation and cleanroom training services. Its consumables division, Cleanroomshop, supplies a full portfolio of consumables, equipment, and furniture to the cleanroom industry worldwide. For more information on products and services, please visit www.cleanroomshop.com .

About Angstrom Technology

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Angstrom offers design, engineering, and build capabilities to the cleanroom industry. As a market leader in cleanroom production across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Angstrom Technology serves clients in industries like aerospace, defense, technology, pharmaceutical, automotive, gene therapy, medical packaging, medical device, and more. Angstrom's passion is to provide its customers with the most effective and efficient designs, superior quality, and outstanding service. For more information, please visit www.angstromtechnology.com .

