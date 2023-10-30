Angstrom Technology Launches New Life Sciences Division, Elevating Expert Technical Services, Highest Level of Choices and Quality

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angstrom Technology, a trusted leader in providing expert technical services for over 30 years, is proud to announce the launch of its new Life Sciences Division. This strategic move comes as a response to the growing demand for high-quality services in the life sciences industry and is a testament to Angstrom Technology's commitment to exceeding client expectations.

Building upon three decades of successful and compliant projects, the Life Sciences Division is dedicated to delivering the highest level of technical expertise, client satisfaction, transparency and flexibility while upholding the company's core values of integrity and quality. Jennifer Biro, President, joins the established team to lead the Life Sciences Division.  Angstrom Technology recognizes the critical nature of clean rooms, dry rooms, and cold rooms in the life sciences and technical sectors and is poised to provide turnkey solutions with the most optionality that set industry standards.

Key Highlights of Angstrom Technology's Life Sciences Division:

Unmatched Expertise:  With a team of experienced professionals, Angstrom Technology's Life Sciences Division brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to every project. Clients can rely on a team that understands the unique challenges and requirements of the most technical of projects with schedule and cost in mind. From initial concept and design to material choices, installation, commissioning and validation, Angstrom Technology offers a comprehensive suite of custom products and services.

Client-Centric Approach:  Customer satisfaction is at the forefront of Angstrom Technology's mission. The Life Sciences division is committed to working closely with clients to find solutions that meet their specific needs, ensuring that every project is a success. By offering a multitude of system and product choices, nothing is one size fits all. 

Flexibility and Adaptability:  In a rapidly evolving industry, flexibility is key. Angstrom Technology's Life Sciences division is equipped to adapt to changing project requirements and industry regulations, providing clients with peace of mind with compliance experts in-house, no matter the industry.

Integrity, Safety and Quality:  Angstrom Technology has built a reputation for uncompromising integrity and exceptional quality in its services and execution. With an EMR of 0.80, skilled tradespeople go home safely at the end of the day.  The Life Sciences division continues to uphold these values and strives to extend these services to Clients globally. 

Karan Rai, Chairman of the Board at Angstrom, and Managing Partner at private equity firm ASGARD Partners expressed excitement about the launch of the Life Sciences Division, saying, "Our customers have made it clear that they want us to have a more pronounced and focused presence in the Life Sciences markets and that is exactly what we are building.  We are fully committed to supporting the company with all investments and resources required to deliver the best design and build technical expertise and customer service to our Life Sciences clients.  We are going to be a major player in this space and are building a world class team which starts with bringing Jennifer Biro on board as President to lead this new division."

As Angstrom Technology's Life Sciences Division takes its first steps, it does so with a strong foundation of experience, dedication, and a clear vision for the future. For more information about Angstrom Technology and its Life Sciences division, please visit www.angstromlifesciences.com.

About Angstrom Technology

Angstrom Technology is a respected leader in providing expert technical services for clean rooms, dry rooms, and cold rooms. With over 30 years of experience, the company is known for its flexibility, optionality, commitment to quality, integrity, and client satisfaction. Angstrom Technology's Life Sciences division is dedicated to delivering the highest level of expertise and turnkey solutions for the life sciences, healthcare, microelectronics, battery, medical device and technical market sectors.

